Sports Ministry to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence

The Sports Ministry of India is all ready to establish Khelo India State Centres of Excellence under the Khelo India Scheme. It aims at creating a robust sporting ecosystem in the entire country. One such centre will be identified in each States and UTs.

In the first step, the sports ministry has already identified state-owned sports facilities in 8 states of India. These facilities will be upgraded into Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE).

The state and UTs will be responsible to run the centre and build capacity to run it into a world-class sporting facility. While the funds for expert coaches, equipment, support staff, infrastructure will be extended through the Khelo India Scheme.

Sports Ministry has decided to establish one Khelo India State Level Center of Excellence in every state, UT. In the first phase, sports facilities have been identified in Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Telengana, Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal, Nagaland. I'm happy to announce the list pic.twitter.com/Cx19hQYuiz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 16, 2020

Key Highlights:

• The selection process of these sports facilities was started in October 2019. Each State and UT had to identify the best sports infrastructure available which can be developed into a world-class sporting facility. Out of the 15 proposals, 8 were shortlisted.

• To upgrade the existing centre to the KISCE, the government will be extending a ‘Viability Gap Funding’. It will bridge the gaps in the requirement of sports equipment, high-performance manager, and expert coaches.

• The eight centres will be provided with a grant based on the actual amount finalized as per the requirement indicated after a comprehensive gap analysis study. States and UTs will have to identify and develop the talent in each sport for which the funding has been received by the centre.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on KISCE:

Speaking about the initiative, the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned that the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence is being established to strengthen India’s pursuit of excellence in the Olympics. The ministry’s effort is to scale up the best sporting facilities available in each state of India into a world-class standard where athletes from all over India will train in their specific discipline.

He further mentioned that this is the step in the right direction to acquire talent from across the country and train them into elite athletes who will medals for the country in all the major international tournaments, especially the Olympics.

8 selected state-owned sports facilities which will be upgraded to KISCE:

• Jaiprakash Narayan National Youth Centre, Bangalore, Karnataka

• Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

• GV Raja Sr. Secondary Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

• Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal, Manipur

• Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram

• State Sports Academy, IG Stadium, in Kohima, Nagaland

• Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

• Regional Sports School, Hakimpet, Telangana