Supreme Court removes Manipur minister from state cabinet

The Supreme Court has ordered to remove Manipur’s Forest Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh from the post. Supreme Court also banned him from entering the Legislative Assembly till further orders.

The bench of Justice RF Nariman delivered the verdict. The bench said that despite the court's order, the Speaker of the Manipur Assembly not taken any decision on Shyamkumar's disqualification petition. The Supreme Court bench said that this decision has been taken because Speaker Y Khemchand Singh failed to take any concrete step on the disqualification petition pending against Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh.

Key Highlights

• The bench said that the court is taking this decision, in such a situation, by invoking its privilege under Article 142 of the Constitution. The bench has now fixed the next hearing on 28 March.

• Shyamkumar contested in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly on a Congress ticket and became MLA.

• The Supreme Court bench said that Parliament should reconsider that the disqualification of the members should remain with the speaker.

• Supreme Court also said that there should be an independent body like the tribunal of retired judges or others to take a quick decision on disqualification so that the work of democracy continues properly.

Background

Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh became an MLA on Congress party’s ticket but later he joined BJP. After that, he was also made a minister in the government. Other congress ministers filed petitions against him in April 2017. They were demanding that T Shyamkumar should be disqualified from the post as he has broken the norms.

In January, the Supreme Court had asked the Manipur speaker to decide on the disqualification of T. Shyamkumar in four weeks. The assembly speaker couldn’t take any decision on the disqualification of T. Shyamkumar. After that, Congress legislators Fazur Rahim and K.K. Meghchandra moved the Supreme Court to disqualify the minister. Now, the Supreme Court has delivered its decision.