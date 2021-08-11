Taliban captures eighth Afghan provincial city, gets closer to Kabul; Biden rules out change in troop withdrawal

The Taliban on August 10, 2021 captured the eighth provincial capital in Afghanistan, Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province in the north. The city fell as the pro-government militias retreated to the Afghan army's largest base in the Kelagi desert.

The Taliban had already gained control over six provincial capitals, mostly in the north of Afghanistan- Kunduz, Taluqan city, Sheberghan, Zaranj and Aybak, capital of Samangan province. In their latest advances, the Taliban seized two more provincial capitals - Farah city and Pul-e-Khumri.

The Taliban militants had reportedly raised their flag in the main square and on the governor's office in Pul-e-Khumri. Pul-e-Khumri's fall along with the fall of western provincial capital city Farah mark the latest developments in the Taliban's weeklong relentless offensive in the wake of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from war-torn Afghanistan.

The Taliban have now captured eight of the country's 34 provincial capitals.

Why is Pul-e-Khumri's capture most significant? The capture of Pul-e-Khumri, the provincial capital of Baghlan province is significant as it is located about 200km from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Pul-i-Khumri is on the highway that connects the northern provinces to Kabul. It will not only increase pressure on the security forces to keep the Taliban militia away from the country's capital but also pose a great risk of complete isolation of the north of the country. The Taliban militants have been attacking Kabul over the past few days.

Taliban advances in Other Areas

•Taliban has been making advances on the outskirts of Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan, a remote Northern Province that was considered as an anti-Taliban stronghold.

•The fighting has also been heavy inside Kandahar in the south and Lashkar Gah- capital of Helmand province in the southwest near Afghanistan's western border with Iran.

•The fighting has also intensified on the outskirts of Mazar-e-Sharif, which is the capital of Balkh province and the fourth largest city of Afghanistan.

•However, the Afghan National Security and Defence Forces (ANDSF) are determined to not let the Taliban take the city. They have successfully pushed back the insurgents' offensive and regained control over Nahr-e-Shahi.

They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation: US President Joe Biden

•US President Joe Biden on August 10, 2021 ruled out any change in the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan despite the latest advances made by the Taliban over large parts of Afghanistan.

•Biden had set the deadline for complete US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11. The United States has already withdrawn more than 90 percent of its troops from the war-torn country.

•When asked if the current plan to withdraw US troops could change at all given the current situation in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said 'no'.

•Biden explained saying, "Look, we spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped over 300,000 Afghan forces. Afghan leaders have to come together. We lost thousands — lost to death and injury — thousands of American personnel. They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."

•Biden asserted that the United States will continue to keep the commitments it made of providing close air support and making sure that their air force functions and is operable, resupplying their forces with food and equipment, and paying all their salaries. "But they've got to want to fight. They have outnumbered the Taliban,” Biden said.

•He continued by saying that he does not regret his decision but is going to continue to keep their commitment. He said that the Afghans are beginning to realize they've got to come together politically at the top.

•The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had informed the reporters earlier that the US had gone to Afghanistan to deliver justice to those who attacked them on September 11 and to disrupt terrorists seeking to use Afghanistan as a safe haven to attack the United States. “We achieved those objectives some years ago," Psaki said.

•She also noted that the United States has provided a range of assistance to the Afghan National Security Defence Forces and also proposed a significant amount of funding in the FY 2022 budget request for $3.3 billion for the Afghan Security Forces.

•She added that these are difficult decisions to make but it is time to bring our troops home. The US will continue to be a partner and supporter of Afghan Security efforts on the ground.

India starts evacuation of its diplomats from Mazar-e-Sharif India on August 10, 2021 began the evacuation process of its diplomats and nationals from Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of Balkh province. India requested all Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif to evacuate the city on a special flight arranged from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi on August 10th. This comes a month after India undertook the evacuation of its officials and security persons from the consulate in Kandahar. The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan has also advised Indians to make 'immediate' travel arrangements to return to India. It has 'strongly advised' Indian companies to 'immediately withdraw' their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan.

Background

Afghanistan has been witnessing a spike in violence as the Taliban has intensified its efforts to gain control over regions in the wake of US troop withdrawal. The US troops will be out of Afghanistan by August 31, 2021, way before the deadline of September 11.