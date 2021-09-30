Taliban to adopt 1964 constitution, could grant women voting rights – Know details

Since Afghanistan became a sovereign nation in 1747, it has had four constitutions. In the 1890s, the earliest constitution established a system of centralized monarchy in Afghanistan. In 1923, the second constitution established the King as the main sovereign authority, Sharia law as the basis of the judicial system, and Islam as the state religion. In 1963, Afghanistan created the most ambitious constitution under the rule of King Zahir Shah which later became law in 1964.

The constitution was followed for eight years until King Zahir Shah was overthrown and the cabinet and the legislature could not pass any legislation.

Some of the most prominent features of 1964 constitution were:

•It gave women of Afghanistan the right to vote for the first time and allowed them into government.

•It aimed at turning Afghanistan into a democracy and accelerate socio-economic modernization.

•It enabled the creation of two houses of parliament, of which the lower house was elected through a universal election.

•It also stated that the laws enacted by parliament will supersede Sharia law.