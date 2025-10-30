Kerala HSE Plus One Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Here

The Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26 released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) serves as a complete guide for students preparing for Class 11 board exams. It includes detailed information on subject-wise topics, marks distribution, and the latest exam pattern for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. As per the latest notification, the Kerala +1 exams 2026 will be held from March 5 to March 27, 2025.
The DHSE Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2026 PDF can be easily downloaded for free, allowing students to plan their study schedule effectively. With the revised syllabus, learners can focus on important chapters, practice core concepts, and stay ahead in their Plus One examination preparation. Download the Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26 PDF below to get started with your academic planning.
Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2026
In the table given below, the Kerala Plus One syllabus subject-wise has been mentioned.
Biology
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
I
|
Biological classification
|
I
|
Plant Kingdom
|
II
|
Morphology of Flowering Plants
|
II
|
Anatomy of flowering plants
|
III
|
Cell: The unit of Life
|
III
|
Cell cycle and Cell Division
|
IV
|
Transport in Plants
|
IV
|
Mineral Nutrition
|
IV
|
Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
|
IV
|
Respiration in Plants
|
IV
|
Plant Growth and Development
Physics
|
Chapter
|
Topics
|
1
|
Physical World
|
2
|
Units and Measurement
|
3
|
Motion in a straight line
|
4
|
Motion in a plane
|
5
|
Laws of Motion
|
6
|
Work, Energy, Power
|
7
|
Motion of Rigid bodies
|
8
|
Gravitation
|
9
|
Mechanics of Solids
|
10
|
Mechanics of fluids
|
11
|
Thermal Properties of matter
|
12
|
Thermodynamics
|
13
|
Kinetic Theory of Gases
|
14
|
Oscillations
|
15
|
Waves
Chemistry
|
Unit No.
|
Name of Unit
|
1
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
2
|
Structure of Atom
|
3
|
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
4
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
5
|
States of Matter (Up to Ideal gas equation)
|
5
|
States of Matter
|
6
|
Thermodynamics
|
7
|
Redox Reactions
|
8
|
The s-Block Elements (Up to Group I Elements)
|
9
|
Equilibrium
|
10
|
Hydrogen
|
10
|
The s-Block Elements
|
11
|
The p-Block Elements
|
12
|
Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques (Up to Organic Reaction Mechanism)
|
12
|
Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques
|
13
|
Hydrocarbons
|
14
|
Environmental Chemistry + Revision
Mathematics
|
Unit No.
|
Name of Unit
|
1
|
Sets
|
2
|
Relations and Functions
|
2
|
Relations and Functions (contd.)
|
3
|
Trigonometric Functions
|
4
|
Principle of Mathematical Induction
|
5
|
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
|
6
|
Linear Inequalities
|
7
|
Permutations and Combinations
|
8
|
Binomial Theorem
|
9
|
Sequences and Series
|
10
|
Straight Lines
|
11
|
Conic Sections
|
12
|
Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry
|
13
|
Limits and Derivatives
|
13
|
Limits and Derivatives (contd.)
|
14
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
15
|
Statistics
|
16
|
Probability, Revision
English
|
Unit/Genre
|
Title/Text
|
Unit 1
|
His First Flight, I Will Fly], Quests for a Theory of Everything, IF (Poem)
|
Unit 1 (Contd.)
|
His First Flight, I Will Fly [cite: 12, Quests for a Theory of Everything, IF (Poem)
|
Poem 1
|
Since Brass, Nor Stone, Nor Earth, Nor Boundless Sea
|
Short Story 1
|
The Orator
|
Unit 2
|
And Then Gandhi Came , Death the Leveller (Poem)
|
Poem 2
|
A Red Red Rose
|
Poem 3
|
The Tyger
|
Short Story 2
|
Romance of a Busy Broker
|
Essay 1
|
On Saying 'Please'
|
Unit 2 (Contd.)
|
The Price of Flowers
|
Unit 3
|
Sunrise on the Hills (Poem) The Trip of Le Horla The Sacred Turtles of Kadavu
|
Poem 4
|
To a Cuckoo
|
Short Story 3
|
A Cup of Tea
|
One Act Play 1
|
The Boy Comes Home
|
Unit 4
|
Disaster Management in India, The Serang of Renaganji , The Wreck of the Titanic (Poem)
|
Poem 5
|
My Last Duchess
|
Poem 6
|
I had gone a-Begging
|
Short Story 4
|
A Canary for One
|
Essay 2
|
Why Literature?
|
Unit 4 (Contd.)
|
Disaster Management in India, The Serang of Renaganji, The Wreck of the Titanic (Poem)
|
Poem 7
|
Bangle Sellers
|
Poem 8
|
The Highway Man
|
Short Story 5
|
A Man
|
Essay 3
|
Am I Blue?
|
Unit 4 (Contd.)
|
Disaster Management in India, The Serang of Renaganji, The Wreck of the Titanic (Poem)
|
Poem 9
|
Never Again would Birds' Song be the Same
|
One Act Play 2
|
When Lincoln Came to Pittsburgh
|
Unit 5
|
Gooseberries, To Sleep (Poem)], Going out for a Walk
|
Unit 6
|
The Cyber Space [cite: 12][cite_start], Is Society Dead?, Conceptual Fruit
|
Poem 10
|
Elegy for Jane
|
Poem 11
|
Oppression
|
Short Story 6
|
The Night Train at Deoli
|
Essay 4
|
Last Day at School
|
Unit 6 (Contd.)
|
The Cyber Space, Is Society Dead? , Conceptual Fruit
|
Poem 12
|
If you Forget Me
Accountancy
|
Unit
|
Topic
|
1
|
Introduction to Accounting
|
2
|
Theory Base of Accounting
|
3
|
Recording of Transactions I
|
4
|
Recording of Transactions II
|
5
|
Bank Reconciliation Statement
|
6
|
Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors
|
7
|
Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves
|
8
|
Bill of Exchange
|
9
|
Financial Statements I
|
10
|
Financial Statements II
|
11
|
Accounts from Incomplete Records
|
12
|
Application of Computer In Accounting
|
13
|
Computerised Accounting System
|
14
|
Structuring Database for Accounting
|
15
|
Accounting System Using DBMS
Business Studies
|
Unit
|
Name of Unit
|
1
|
Nature and Purpose of Business
|
2
|
Forms of Business Organisation
|
3
|
Private Public and Global enterprises
|
4
|
Business Services
|
5
|
Emerging modes of Business
|
6
|
Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics
|
7
|
Formation of a Company
|
8
|
Sources of Business Finance
|
9
|
Small Business
|
10
|
Internal Trade
|
11
|
International Business -1
|
12
|
International Business - II
Political Science
|
Unit
|
Name of Theme
|
1
|
Constitution Why and How?
|
2
|
Rights in the Indian Constitution
|
3
|
Election and Representation
|
4
|
Executive
|
5
|
Legislature
|
6
|
Judiciary
|
7
|
Federalism
|
8
|
Local Governments
|
9
|
Constitution as a Living Document
|
10
|
The Philosophy of the Constitution
For additional subjects, students can download the Kerala One Plus syllabus 2025-26 pdf from the link given below.
Kerala One Plus Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download
The Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26 plays a crucial role in helping students prepare systematically for their board exams. By reviewing the updated syllabus, students can understand the weightage of topics, prioritize key subjects, and focus on areas that need improvement. Downloading the official DHSE Kerala Plus One Syllabus PDF ensures that learners stay informed about the latest curriculum changes and approach their exams with confidence and clarity.
Also Check - Kerala Plus One Time Table 2026
