Kerala HSE Plus One Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Here

The Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26 released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) serves as a complete guide for students preparing for Class 11 board exams. It includes detailed information on subject-wise topics, marks distribution, and the latest exam pattern for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. As per the latest notification, the Kerala +1 exams 2026 will be held from March 5 to March 27, 2025.

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2026 PDF can be easily downloaded for free, allowing students to plan their study schedule effectively. With the revised syllabus, learners can focus on important chapters, practice core concepts, and stay ahead in their Plus One examination preparation. Download the Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26 PDF below to get started with your academic planning.