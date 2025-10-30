Kerala HSE Plus One Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF Here

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Oct 30, 2025, 14:32 IST

Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2026 - The Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26, released by DHSE, guides students for Class 11 board exams. It covers subject topics, marks distribution, and exam patterns for Science, Commerce, and Arts. The free PDF download helps students plan, focus on key chapters, and prepare effectively. For more, check the article below.

Download Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF
Download Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF

The Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26 released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) serves as a complete guide for students preparing for Class 11 board exams. It includes detailed information on subject-wise topics, marks distribution, and the latest exam pattern for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. As per the latest notification, the Kerala +1 exams 2026 will be held from March 5 to March 27, 2025.

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2026 PDF can be easily downloaded for free, allowing students to plan their study schedule effectively. With the revised syllabus, learners can focus on important chapters, practice core concepts, and stay ahead in their Plus One examination preparation. Download the Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26 PDF below to get started with your academic planning.

Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2026

In the table given below, the Kerala Plus One syllabus subject-wise has been mentioned.

Biology

Unit

Chapter

I

Biological classification

I

Plant Kingdom

II

Morphology of Flowering Plants

II

Anatomy of flowering plants

III

Cell: The unit of Life

III

Cell cycle and Cell Division

IV

Transport in Plants

IV

Mineral Nutrition

IV

Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

IV

Respiration in Plants

IV

Plant Growth and Development

Physics

Chapter

Topics

1

Physical World

2

Units and Measurement

3

Motion in a straight line

4

Motion in a plane

5

Laws of Motion

6

Work, Energy, Power

7

Motion of Rigid bodies

8

Gravitation

9

Mechanics of Solids

10

Mechanics of fluids

11

Thermal Properties of matter

12

Thermodynamics

13

Kinetic Theory of Gases

14

Oscillations

15

Waves

Chemistry 

Unit No.

Name of Unit

1

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 

2

Structure of Atom 

3

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 

4

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

5

States of Matter (Up to Ideal gas equation)

5

States of Matter 

6

Thermodynamics 

7

Redox Reactions 

8

The s-Block Elements (Up to Group I Elements) 

9

Equilibrium 

10

Hydrogen 

10

The s-Block Elements

11

The p-Block Elements 

12

Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques (Up to Organic Reaction Mechanism) 

12

Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques 

13

Hydrocarbons 

14

Environmental Chemistry + Revision

Mathematics

Unit No.

Name of Unit

1

Sets

2

Relations and Functions

2

Relations and Functions (contd.)

3

Trigonometric Functions

4

Principle of Mathematical Induction

5

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

6

Linear Inequalities

7

Permutations and Combinations

8

Binomial Theorem

9

Sequences and Series

10

Straight Lines

11

Conic Sections

12

Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

13

Limits and Derivatives

13

Limits and Derivatives (contd.)

14

Mathematical Reasoning

15

Statistics

16

Probability, Revision

English 

Unit/Genre

Title/Text

Unit 1

His First Flight, I Will Fly], Quests for a Theory of Everything, IF (Poem) 

Unit 1 (Contd.)

His First Flight, I Will Fly [cite: 12,  Quests for a Theory of Everything, IF (Poem)

Poem 1

Since Brass, Nor Stone, Nor Earth, Nor Boundless Sea

Short Story 1

The Orator 

Unit 2

And Then Gandhi Came , Death the Leveller (Poem) 

Poem 2

A Red Red Rose

Poem 3

The Tyger 

Short Story 2

Romance of a Busy Broker

Essay 1

On Saying 'Please' 

Unit 2 (Contd.)

The Price of Flowers

Unit 3

Sunrise on the Hills (Poem) The Trip of Le Horla The Sacred Turtles of Kadavu 

Poem 4

To a Cuckoo 

Short Story 3

A Cup of Tea 

One Act Play 1

The Boy Comes Home

 

Unit 4

Disaster Management in India,  The Serang of Renaganji , The Wreck of the Titanic (Poem) 

Poem 5

My Last Duchess 

Poem 6

I had gone a-Begging 

Short Story 4

A Canary for One 

Essay 2

Why Literature? 

Unit 4 (Contd.)

Disaster Management in India, The Serang of Renaganji, The Wreck of the Titanic (Poem) 

Poem 7

Bangle Sellers 

Poem 8

The Highway Man

Short Story 5

A Man 

Essay 3

Am I Blue? 

Unit 4 (Contd.)

Disaster Management in India, The Serang of Renaganji, The Wreck of the Titanic (Poem) 

Poem 9

Never Again would Birds' Song be the Same 

One Act Play 2

When Lincoln Came to Pittsburgh

Unit 5

Gooseberries, To Sleep (Poem)], Going out for a Walk 

Unit 6

The Cyber Space [cite: 12][cite_start], Is Society Dead?, Conceptual Fruit 

Poem 10

Elegy for Jane 

Poem 11

Oppression 

Short Story 6

The Night Train at Deoli

Essay 4

Last Day at School

Unit 6 (Contd.)

The Cyber Space, Is Society Dead? , Conceptual Fruit 

Poem 12

If you Forget Me 

Accountancy

Unit

Topic

1

Introduction to Accounting 

2

Theory Base of Accounting 

3

Recording of Transactions I 

4

Recording of Transactions II 

5

Bank Reconciliation Statement 

6

Trial Balance and Rectification of Errors

7

Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves 

8

Bill of Exchange 

9

Financial Statements I 

10

Financial Statements II 

11

Accounts from Incomplete Records 

12

Application of Computer In Accounting 

13

Computerised Accounting System

14

Structuring Database for Accounting 

15

Accounting System Using DBMS 
   

Business Studies

Unit

Name of Unit

1

Nature and Purpose of Business

2

Forms of Business Organisation

3

Private Public and Global enterprises

4

Business Services

5

Emerging modes of Business

6

Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics

7

Formation of a Company

8

Sources of Business Finance

9

Small Business

10

Internal Trade

11

International Business -1

12

International Business - II

Political Science

Unit

Name of Theme

1

Constitution Why and How?

2

Rights in the Indian Constitution

3

Election and Representation

4

Executive

5

Legislature

6

Judiciary

7

Federalism

8

Local Governments

9

Constitution as a Living Document

10

The Philosophy of the Constitution

For additional subjects, students can download the Kerala One Plus syllabus 2025-26 pdf from the link given below.

Kerala One Plus Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download 

The Kerala Plus One Syllabus 2025-26 plays a crucial role in helping students prepare systematically for their board exams. By reviewing the updated syllabus, students can understand the weightage of topics, prioritize key subjects, and focus on areas that need improvement. Downloading the official DHSE Kerala Plus One Syllabus PDF ensures that learners stay informed about the latest curriculum changes and approach their exams with confidence and clarity.

Also Check - Kerala Plus One Time Table 2026

 

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

