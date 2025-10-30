Only 1% Highly Intelligent Can Spot The Face Hidden In This Mountain Climbing Scene In 22 Seconds!

Optical illusions are known to trick your brain into seeing things that aren't actually there. This phenomenon makes them an interesting choice for finding hidden objects in illusion images. These visual illusions work by camouflaging objects in plain sight.
If you are looking to improve your concentration power and attention to detail, then make it a habit to solve at least one to two optical illusion tests in a day. Optical illusions can quickly reveal how sharp your brain is at focusing, analysing, and detecting patterns.
Solving optical illusions can also improve your problem-solving abilities. Engaging with optical illusions for a few minutes a day can offer your mind a healthy mental break and also alleviate stress. Successfully solving an optical illusion can also uplift your mood.
Optical illusions like this one test your focus, concentration, and attention to detail. These act as mini workouts, as these challenge your brain to process visual information faster and accurately. There is a face hidden in this picture of a man climbing a mountain. Can you find it in 22 seconds?
Image: Brightside
This optical illusion is a test of your visual powers. There is a face hidden in this image of a man climbing the mountain. You will get 22 seconds to find it.
Are you ready to prove you are a puzzle master? Find a quiet place and start looking for the hidden face.
Examine the image carefully. Scan for irregularities. Do you notice any patterns or outlines that resembles a face?
Focus on any slight variations in the shape, colour, or outline that might be blending within the background.
The face might be camouflaged in the image. Observe the mountains, the man's body, and the objects.
Don't glance at the image. Do not get fixated at any one part of the image. Relax your eyes and look at the image with a bird's eye view first.
Divide the image into sections and examine each section very carefully.
Scan from top to bottom and side to side. Adjust your perspective. Try looking at the image from a distance. You may also zoom in on the image.
Use your peripheral vision. Optical illusions often hide details in most unexpected ways. You may also want to try turn the image upside down to see if the face is visible then.
Did you find it?
Optical Illusion Answer
Time's up! If you found the hidden face, let us know in the comments. This was a remarkable feat you achieved. Most people failed to find it. Let's look at the reveal to see where the face is in this optical illusion image.
Image: Brightside
