Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 317 crore package for welfare of Sri Lankan refugees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a Rs 317.40 crore welfare package on August 27, 2021 for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in special camps in the State.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 317 crores and 40 lakhs will be allocated to ensure housing and infrastructure in the Srilankan refugee camps in Tamil Nadu. He announced the same under Rule 110.

A special committee will be formed to ensure that sufficient assistance is provided to the refugees in order to improve the basic amenities in the camps.

Key Highlights

•The Tamil Nadu state government will support construction of around 7,400 new houses in the Sri Lankan Tamil camp.

•The state will allocate Rs 30 crore to upgrade the basic facilities in the Sri Lankan refugee camps such as drinking water, toilets and electricity.

•The state will also annually allocate Rs 5 crore to the Sri Lanka Tamil Quality Development Committee to facilitate the development of essential facilities.

•The state government will also provide financial support to educate the children of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

•The state will also allocate Rs 10 crore to 5000 youth in the refugee camp to provide skill development training for employment.

•Around Rs 1,25,000 each will be provided to help improve the livelihood of Sri Lankan refugees ​​living in camps.

Monthly stipend for Sri Lankan Tamils ​​

The Tamil Nadu government has already been providing a monthly stipend to the Srilankan Tamil refugees living in the camps. The monthly stipend ​​will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per head of household and Rs 750 to Rs 1,000 for other members and from Rs 250 to Rs 400 for children under 12 years.

The state government will also provide gas connections and free stove to every family of Sri Lankan Tamils. Besides this, the state will provide a subsidy of Rs 400 per family for 5 gas cylinders. The refugees will also be provided with free rice and utensils from the Salem Steel Plant.

Monitor Livelihoods

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has assured that all steps will be taken to ensure that the Srilankan Tamil refugees live in dignity.

The state will set up an advisory committee to monitor the livelihoods of those living in the camps. The committee will comprise Minorities and Foreign Affairs Minister, Member of the Legislature, Director of Rehabilitation and Secretary to the Ministry of Public Works along with NGO members and government officials.

Background

Around 3 lakh Sri Lankan Tamil refugees have been living in Tamil Nadu since 1983. Among them, around 58,822 members of 18,944 families are living in 108 refugee camps in 28 districts and 13,540 families are staying outside the camps.