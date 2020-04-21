Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Hotspots: Get complete list of COVID-19 Containment Red Zones in Chennai and Coimbatore Here

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Hotspots: With over 1500 COVID-19 positive cases reported so far, Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states of India with Coronavirus pandemic. In line with the Union Health Ministry Guidelines, the state government has adopted an aggressive cluster containment strategy for large outbreaks in the state. As part of this, the government has identified 34 districts in the state as coronavirus hotspots. To counter the spread of the disease, the state and central government have identified Coronavirus hotspots in Tamil Nadu and also in major urban metropolitan areas of Chennai and Coimbatore.

Get the complete list for Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Hotspots Here.

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Hotspot Districts

As per the latest media reports, with the consistent rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state, the total number districts that are declared as COVID-19 Hotspots have also grown substantially. As per Jagran English Website, currently, there 35 out of the total 38 districts have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots in Tamil Nadu. This leaves only 3 Districts in the COVID-19 Green Zone, from where no Coronavirus cases have been reported so far. According to latest data, at the time of filing of this story, no COVID-19 positive case was reported from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Sr No District Cases Total 35/38 1520 1 Chennai 303 2 Coimbatore 133 3 Tirupur 109 4 Dindigul 76 5 Erode 70 6 Tirunelveli 62 7 Chengalpattu 53 8 Namakkal 50 9 Trichy 50 10 Thiruvallur 48 11 Madurai 46 12 Thanjavur 46 13 Nagapattinam 44 14 Theni 43 15 Karur 42 16 Ranipet 39 17 Villupuram 36 18 Thoothukudi 27 19 Thiruvarur 27 20 Cuddalore 26 21 Tenkasi 26 22 Salem 24 23 Vellore 22 24 Virudhunagar 19 25 Thirupathur 17 26 Kanyakumari 16 27 Tiruvannamalai 12 28 Sivaganga 12 29 Ramanathapuram 11 30 Nilgiris 9 31 Kancheepuram 9 32 Perambalur 5 33 Ariyalur 4 34 Kallakurichi 3 35 Pudukottai 1

COVID-19 Hotspots in Chennai, Coimbatore and other Urban Areas

With increasing number of cases being reported from metropolitan areas and urban centres, the respective district administrations and Municipal corporations have further identified the containment areas within their limits. According to media reports, Chennai currently has 13 urban zones that have been designed as COVID-19 hotspots, while Coimbatore has 10 urban and 8 rural COVID-19 red zones. On similar lines, Thanjavur has reported 3 urban and 6 rural containment zones, while Tiruchirapalli has 3 urban and 7 rural containment zones. The detailed list for COVID-19 Hotspots in Chennai, Coimbatore and other Urban Areas is available below:

City / Corporation No of Urban COVID-19 Red Zones No of Rural COVID-19 Red Zones Chennai 13 0 Coimbatore 10 8 Thanjavur 3 6 Tiruchirapalli 3 7 Tirunelveli 19 16 Villupuram 2 17

Coronavirus Hotspots in Chennai

As mentioned above, the Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation has identified 13 urban clusters from where the maximum number COVID-19 cases have been reported. Majority of these hotspots are located in the northern Chennai region where areas like Roypauram and Tondiarpet are located. The complete list of COVID-19 Containment Zones in Chennai is given below:

As currently, the situation around COVID-19 in the state is fluid, the number of Containment zones provided above may change regularly. Therefore, citizens are also download the Greater Chennai Corporation’s official Corona Monitoring Mobile App to get real time updates about COVID-19 Red Zones in Chennai.

Coronavirus Hotspots in Coimbatore

Going by the official update, there are around 18 containment zones in Coimbatore district. Of these, 10 are in urban areas within the limits of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation while the rest 8 are in rural areas. The list of COVID-19 Hotspots within the limits of Coimbatore Municipal Corporation provided by the corporation via twitter, are as follows:

Sr No Name of Hotspot Area 1 KK Pudur 2 Podanur Railway Station 3 Podanur 4 Ukkadam 5 Poomarket 6 RS Puram 7 Sundarapuram 8 Kuniyamuthur 9 Kavundamplyam 10 Cheranmanagar

Source 1 | Source 2 | Source 3 | Source 4 | Source 5 | Source 6