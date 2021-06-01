Tata Steel’s T V Narendran becomes new president of CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on June 1, 2021, announced that it has elected T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel as its new President for 2021-22.

Narendran will take over from Uday Kotak, CEO and Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

A press release by CII stated that T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel has assumed the office of President of CII for 2021-22. Narendran has been involved with CII for many years now at the state and regional levels.

The press release further mentioned that Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited has been elected as President-Designate of CII for 2021-22 while Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp Ltd will be Vice President of CII for 2021-22.

Who is T V Narendran?

T V Narendran is an Indian businessman. Currently, he is CEO and MD of Tata Steel.

Narendran has served as the Chairman of CII (Eastern region) during 2016-17. He was also CII’s President- Designate for 2020-21. He has also been Chairman of CII Jharkhand. He also led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources.

Narendran, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and NIT Trichy, has received Distinguished Alumnus Awards from NIT Trichy and IIM Calcutta.

He is also the Vice President of the Indian Institute of Metals and the Chairman of the Board of Governors of XLRI Jamshedpur.

He was a member on the Board of the World Steel Association, now a member of its Executive Committee.

Narendran also co-chaired the Mining and Metals Governors Council of the World Economic Forum from 2016-18.

About the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is a not-for-profit, non-government, industry-managed, and industry-led organization that works to create a sustainable environment that supports the development of India.

Founded in 1895, CII comprises over 9,000 members from the private and public sectors including MNCs and SMEs, and members from over 3,00,000 enterprises from 294 national and regional industry bodies.

CII’s key objectives are to encourage India’s economic growth, work closely with Government on policy issues, enhance business opportunities for industry, globalization, and enhance the partnership of business with the civil society.