Tennis: US Open line judges to be replaced by technology on all courts in 2021

The United States Tennis Association announced on May 24, 2021, that it will be implementing the use of electronic line calling on all courts at the Final Grand Slam of 2021. As per the decision, the line judges will no longer feature at the U.S. Open.

The US Tennis Association (USTA) and the two leading professional tours, WTA and ATP, informed that Hawk-Eye Live Electronic line-calling will be used for all the competition courts at the US Open in 2021.

The US Open Series tournaments which will be relying entirely on the electronic line-calling in 2021 are the events in Atlanta; Toronto; Washington; Cincinnati; Montreal; Cleveland; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Key Highlights:

• Electronic line calling technology was also used at Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open in 2020, apart from Louis Armstrong and Arthur Ashe Stadiums.

• The advanced technology was also deployed at the Australian Open and the move was largely welcomed by the players.

• The US Tennis Association informed in a statement that seven out of nine WTA and ATP Tournaments on the US Swing will be using the technology on all the competition courts in 2021.

Novak Djokovic supports electronic line calling:

The Serbian Tennis Player while commenting on the decision stated that he approved of electronic line calling and that he is in favour of technology. He added that it’s proven to be extremely accurate in this particular instance.

Djokovic was sensationally defaulted during his 4th round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2020 when he struck a line judge after hitting the ball in frustration following a point during his match against the Spanish player Pablo Carreno Busta.

Who is a line judge in Tennis?

The Line Judge in Tennis is an official whose job is to observe the passage of tennis balls over the boundary lines of the court.