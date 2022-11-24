Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2021 announced: Check Winners

Tenzing Norgay awards: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on November 23, 2022, announced the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards for the year 2021. Notably, the awardees will receive their awards from the President of India along with other Sports Awardees at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on November 30, 2022.

Tensing Norgay National Adventure Award 2021 winners will receive statuettes, certificates, and award money of Rs. 15 lakh each. The award aims at encouraging young people to develop the spirit of endurance, and risk-taking and to provide incentives to young people for getting exposed to adventure activities.

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2021

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards is given in four categories- Water Adventure, Land Adventure, Air Adventure, and Lifetime Achievement.

This year, The National Selection Committee was constituted under the Chairpersonship of Secretary (Youth Affairs). It has expert members from the field of adventure.

On the basis of the recommendations made by the committee after due scrutiny, the Government of India decided to confer the awards.

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2021 winners

S. No. Name Category 1. Ms. Naina Dhakad Land Adventure 2. Shri Shubham Dhananjay Vanmali Water Adventure 3. Group Captain Kunwar Bhawani Singh Samyal Life Time Achievement

About Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is named after Tenzing Norgay, one of the first two individuals to reach the summit of Mount Everest along with Edmund Hillary in 1953.

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are given every year to recognize the achievements of persons in the field of adventure, and to encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork, and quick, ready, and effective reflexes in challenging situations.

