Agni-3: India successfully test-fires intermediate range ballistic missile

Agni-3 missile UPSC: India on November 23, 2022, carried out a successful training launch of the nuclear-capable Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) Agni-3 from Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. As per the Defence Ministry, the test fire was a part of routine user training launches conducted by the Strategic Forces Command.

The first known developmental trial of Agni-3 was conducted back in July 2006, but could not yield the expected result. It was later subsequently successfully flight-tested in April 2007 and the system has been successfully tested several times since then.

India carries out successful training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island pic.twitter.com/RkEyuhilok — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Agni-3 Test-fired: Key Highlights

1. The launch of the Agni-3 missile was carried out for a predetermined range and it validated all the operational parameters of the system.

2. The 16-meter-long missile, weighing more than 48 tonnes, has a range of over 3000 kilometers and is capable of carrying a payload of over 1.5 tonnes.

3. The flight trajectory was tracked by a number of radars, telemetry observation stations, electro-optic instruments, and naval ships deployed at the sea.

4. The two-stage solid propellent-powered IRBM is under the operational purview of the Strategic Forces Command, which is part of India’s Nuclear Command Authority. It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Sabmarine launched Ballistic Missile

The Agni-3 test has come over a month after India’s strategic strike nuclear submarine, INS Arihant, carried out a successful launch of a Submarine-launched Ballistic Missile.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the launch is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN program, a key element of India’s Nuclear deterrence capability.

A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins its ‘No First Use’ commitment.

About Agni-3

The Agni-3 is an Indian immediate-range ballistic missile inducted into service in 2011 as the successor of the Agni-II.

The missile has a range of 3,000 to 5,000 kilometers and can reach targets deep inside the neighboring countries including China.

Agni-III, which is designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation is a two-stage ballistic missile that is capable of nuclear weapons delivery. The missile is also equipped with sophisticated navigation, guidance, and control systems and advanced onboard computer systems.

Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring System inaugurated- All you need to know