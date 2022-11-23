Continuous Marine Water Quality Monitoring System inaugurated- All you need to know

Water Quality Monitoring System: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in collaboration with the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, developed a continuous marine water quality monitoring system and launched an electric environmental monitoring vehicle (EV) at the port site.

The monitoring station and vehicle were inaugurated by Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of the Port, in the presence of the Deputy Chairman and all the other department heads of the port.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority is committed to achieving leadership in sustainability and creating value for the trade-depicted across the economic, social and environmental parameters.

Continuous Marine Water Quality System: Significance

The Continuous Water Quality system and electric monitoring vehicle will assist in managing the marine water and air quality in the port area, regulating the environmental quality within the port area, as per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Continuous Marine Water Quality System: Reduction in greenhouse gas footprint

With the help of the system, the port will be able to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of vehicles, in addition to checking compliance with environmental quality around the port estate through water quality stations data, such as temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, ammonia, nitrate, salinity, and TDS of marine water a database on marine water quality is essential for maintaining the hygienic standards in the marine environment.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

Jawaharlal Nehru Port is India's second largest container port after Mundra Port. Jawaharlal Nehru Port on the Arabian Sea is accessed via Thane Creek.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port consists of a full-fledged Custom House, 30 Container Freight stations, and connectivity to 52 Inland Container Depots across the country. The hinterland connectivity both by rail and road is being further strengthened by ongoing projects like the Dedicated Freight Corridor, which will increase the existing train capacity of 27 to 100 trains per day.

