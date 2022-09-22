Criminal Identification Act 2022: Government formulates rules for act; Check Details here

On September 19, 2022, the central government notified the rules under the Criminal Procedure Act, 2022. The new law empowers the police to obtain physical and biological samples of convicts and those accused of a crime.

The act gives access to get acquire the information containing the record of finger impressions, footprint impressions, iris, physical, biological samples, palm print impressions, photographs including signatures, or any other examinations mentioned in section 53 or section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973(2 of 1974).

What are the rulings of the Criminal Identification Act?

The act authorizes the police or a prison official of the Central, state, or Union territory administration to access the information containing palm, finger, or footprint impressions and their behavioral attributes of convicts and accused. Also, the act says that the authorization should have prior written approval of a police officer ranked as Superintendent of Police or above. Also the measurements of a person charged with violation of any prohibitory order issued under section 144 or 145 or arrested under section 151 of Criminal Procedure,1973 shall not be taken unless the person is charged or arrested with the contact of any other punishable offense under any law for the time being in force. The act also mentions that the measurements of a person shall not be taken unless such person has been ordered to give security for his excellent behavior or maintain peace under section 117 of the code. The NCRB shall issue the Standard Operating Procedures for taking the measurements, which include the types of equipment or devices used, method of handling, and more. Any action of unauthorized access, distribution, or sharing of collected data under the Act shall be punishable according to the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Information Technology Act 2000. The rules say that the record of measurements “shall be kept and preserved in a secure and encrypted format as specified in the SOPs”. The SOPs will also explain the process of destruction of data.

What is Criminal Identification Act?

The Criminal Identification Act provides legal sanctions to the police to take physical and biological samples of convicts and those accused of crimes. The act has come into force after being passed by the Parliament in April 2022. The criminal Identification Act replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, a colonial-era law and gives power to police officers to take measurements of people convicted, arrested, or facing trials in criminal cases.