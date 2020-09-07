Third Rashtriya Poshan Maah being celebrated in September 2020 to promote nutrition among Women and Children

The 3rd Rashtriya Poshan Maah is being celebrated in September 2020 to address the problem of malnutrition among women and young children. Every year Poshan Maah is celebrated all over the country under POSHAN Abhiyaan, launched in 2018.

The aim behind the celebration of Poshan Maah is to encourage Jan Bhagidaari in order to ensure health and nutrition for everyone.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Women and Child Development Ministry have been encouraging all the stakeholders to celebrate Poshan Maah through digital platforms.

What will be the focus activities for Poshan Maah?

The Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani had chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on August 27, 2020, and Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ram Mohan Mishra had interacted with all the UTs and States in order to secure the convergent activities during Poshan Maah.

The focus activities that will be undertaken during Poshan Maah will be the identification of Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) Children and their management. Other activity will be of the plantation of Poshan Vaatikas- Nutri Gardens along with the awareness regarding the importance of early breastfeeding, measures for reducing anemia in young women and children, the need for good nutrition during the first 1000 days of life, etc.

Planned activities to celebrate Poshan Maah by Ministries:

• All the stakeholders' ministries have shown their commitment and have planned activities to bring Nutrition to focus through their verticals.

• Ministry of Education has asked the states to conduct a Nutrition e-quiz and meme-making competition among the students.

• Ministry of Panchayati Raj has also been planning to conduct special committee meetings in every gram panchayat during Poshan Maah.

• Rural development ministry has States to promote Nutri-Gardens with the support of MGNREGA.

• Ministry of Ayush has also offered to support building a healthy lifestyle by adopting holistic nutrition and yoga.

• Health and Family Welfare Ministry have also extended its cooperation for all the activities in the best possible manner.

PM Narendra Modi on the importance of Nutrition:

In the recent edition of the popular radio programme “Mann ki Baat” on August 30, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasized the importance of nutrition in our lives.

He especially drew attention towards the role played by nutrition in helping children and students to attain their optimum potential. Prime Minister also noted the efforts during the past few years especially in villages where the public participation in nutrition month (Poshan Maah) and Nutrition week has converted nutrition awareness into a mass movement.