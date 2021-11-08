Tipraland: BJP ally IPFT to join mass agitation in Delhi on November 14 demanding separate state
Tipraland is the name of a proposed state in India for the indigenous Tripuri people in the tribal areas of Tripura. Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) will join a mass agitation with the opposition TIPRA Motha on November 14, 2021, in New Delhi, demanding a separate state.
Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has decided to participate in a joint mass agitation with the opposition TIPRA Motha on November 14, 2021, in New Delhi, demanding the separate state ‘Tipraland’. IPFT is an ally of the BJP in the Tripura Government.
The General Secretary of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Mangal Debbarma, while addressing the press conference informed that his party had decided to hold the agitation with other like-minded parties, TIPRA Motha in specific, individuals and the NGOs who conform to their demand of a separate state under Article 3 of the Indian Constitution.
He further added that since 2009, we have formed our party IPFT, have demanded Tipraland, and also made a sitting demonstration in Jantar Mantar, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could not happen in 2019 and 2020. But it will continue in 2021.
Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) (an ally of ruling BJP in Tripura) along with Tipra Motha (in Opposition) & some other like-minded parties will stage a demonstration in Delhi on November 14, demanding a separate state -- Tipraland: Mangal Debbarma, IPFT (07.11) pic.twitter.com/UX5u3J9llj— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021
Movement to demand separate state ‘Tipraland’
Debbarma said that the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) Party has decided to join the movement to be held at Jantar Mantar. The gathering will also act as a mass deputation to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Tribal Welfare Minister and Minister of Development of North East Region.
Debbarma added that we want a full-fledged separate state, Tipraland.
Will there be fresh realignment between TIPRA and IPFT?
On being asked whether there are chances of fresh realignment between TIPRA and IPFT, the two regional parties who pitted their candidates against each other in the recently concluded TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council) elections as arch-rivals, the General Secretary of IPFT said, “This movement is being organized on the basis of the ideology, not an alliance.”
“Both the parties have similar demands, we want Tipraland, they want Greater Tipraland. We have the same issue, so it is better for our people if we come together.”
Demand of separate state ‘Tipraland’: What do we know?
Tipraland is the name of a proposed state in India for the indigenous Tripuri people in the tribal areas of Tripura. They have been demanding the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and some surrounding areas to be made into a separate state from Tripura.
The proposed state ‘Tipraland’ covers 68% of the total geographical area of Tripura and is also home to over one-third of the total population of Tripura.
There has also been a demand for a Greater Tipraland by adding the Tripuris dominant areas outside the Tripura- Mami district of Mizoram, Cachar, and Hailakandi districts in Assam, and Bandarban, Chittagong, and Khagrachari of Bangladesh.