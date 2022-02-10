Current Affairs Today Headline -10 February 2022

National News

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Maharashtra and Telangana between February 10-14.

Indian government bans import of foreign drones to promote Made in India drones.UP Assembly Phase 1 polling begins today today for 58 seats in 11 districts, 623 candidates in fray.

Atal Tunnel officially certified by World Book of Records as ‘World’s Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet’.

Karnataka High Court's single bench comprising of Justice Krishna Dixit refers petitions challenging the Hijab ban in colleges to a larger bench.

Mumbai is the 5th most congested city in the world in 2021, Delhi is ranked 11th and Bengaluru is ranked 10th, according to TomTom Traffic Index's global top 25 list.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be on a two-day visit to Goa from February 10-11 ahead of Goa Assembly Polls 2022.

India reports 67,084 new COVID19 cases, 1,67,882 recoveries and 1,241 deaths in the last 24 hours.

International News

Oscar 2022 participants will not be required to provide COVID-19 vaccination proof.

Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple to reopen for devotees from February 11, only 50 devotees to be allowed to enter the temple at one time.

A 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine likely to be recommended to protect against Omicron variant, US Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci.

Iran's foreign minister welcomed US sanctions relief intended to get Iran back in the 2015 nuclear deal, but called it insufficient.

Sports News

India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI of the three match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indian Men's Hockey team rode beat hosts South Africa 10-2 in their second match at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 on February 9,2022.

Rohit Sharma retained third rank, closes in on Virat Kohli in ICC ODI batting rankings after gaining valuable points from his half century against West Indies in the first ODI.