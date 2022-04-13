Current Affairs Today Headline- 13 April 2022
National News
- Indian aviation regulator DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained
- India-US higher education cooperation to help take bilateral ties forward.
- MNS Chief Raj Thackeray demands a Uniform Civil Code, the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.
- Hyderabad gets the 'Tree Cities of the World' tag for the second consecutive year.
- Indian coast guard commissions first advanced light helicopter squadron.
International News
- WTO downgrades the forecast for global GDP growth in 2022 to 2.8 percent.
- Ukraine says it has detained fugitive oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian opposition leader and close Putin ally.
- China and Russia vying for space dominance, to exploit the moon's natural resources.
- Multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.
- US President Joe Biden doubled down on his accusation that Vladimir Putin's forces are committing genocide in Ukraine.
- At least 45 people have died in floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province.
- UK PM Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak to be fined for breaching Covid lockdown laws.
Sports News
- Novak Djokovic knocked out in the opening match at Monte Carlo Masters
- Australia appoints Andrew McDonald as their national cricket team's coach, two months after Justin Langer's shock departure.
