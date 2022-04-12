Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 12 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, first flight of Made in India Dornier 288 commercial aircraft and 2026 Commonwealth Games among others.

1. Who will be the first recipient of Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar?

a) PM Narendra Modi

b) A R Rahman

c) Amitabh Bachchan

d) Dharmendra

2. Which country has announced that it will default on all its $51 billion external debt?

a) Ukraine

b) Afghanistan

c) Myanmar

d) Sri Lanka

3. The 'Made in India' Dornier 288 aircraft, which was flagged off today, will connect which state's remote towns to Assam's Dibrugarh?

a) Nagaland

b) Meghalaya

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Manipur

4. Which nation will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

a) New Zealand

b) Australia

c) Austria

d) Germany

5. India signed a new Space Situational Awareness arrangement with which nation?

a) Germany

b) Australia

c) France

d) US

6. ADB has signed a $2 million loan agreement with India to support development projects in which state?

a) Assam

b) Nagaland

c) Meghalaya

d) Manipur

7. Hamish Bennett has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. He plays for which country's national cricket team?

a) New Zealand

b) Australia

c) England

d) West Indies

Answers

1. (a) PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with the inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar. This was announced by the late singer's family on April 11, 2022. He will receive the award at the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony on April 24, on the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the legend's father.

2. (d) Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka , which is currently grappling with its worst economic crisis, announced default on all its external debt worth $51 billion, on April 12, 2022. The Island nation called the move a "last resort" after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods. The government's debt policy shall apply to the amounts of affected debts outstanding on April 12, 2022.

3. (c) Arunachal Pradesh

The first-ever 'Made in India' Dornier 228 passenger aircraft was flagged off by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Phasighat on April 12, 2022. The 17-seater passenger aircraft will provide air connectivity to remote towns of Arunachal Pradesh.

4. (b) Australia

The Australian state of Victoria has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It will be the first-ever predominantly regional Commonwealth Games with events in several cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

5. (d) US

India and the United States finalised signing of a new Space Situational Awareness arrangement during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on April 11, 2022. The agreement aims to forge the way to more advanced cooperation at 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

6. (b) Nagaland

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a loan agreement worth $2 million with the Indian Government on April 12, 2022 to support the designing of climate-resilient urban infrastructure and strengthening institutional capacity and improving municipal resource mobilisation in Nagaland.

7. (a) New Zealand

New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett has announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket after the 2021/ 2022 season, bringing curtains down on his 17-year-old career. The 35-year old has played for both New Zealand's U-19 side and the senior team as well as domestic teams including Wellington and Canterbury. He had made his international debut for New Zealand in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2010 and his sole Test appearance was a month later against India.