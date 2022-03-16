Current Affairs Today Headline- 16 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 16 March 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 16 March 2022
National News
- Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu submits resignation from the post.
- Prohibitory orders imposed in Udupi district as a preventive measure following Karnataka HC verdict on Hijab row on March 15.
- COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 year olds and precautionary doses for all above 60 years begins today.
- Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM today in an exclusive ceremony in Khatkar Kalan, native village of Bhagat Singh.
- India not violating sanctions, but Russian oil deal could place New Delhi on 'wrong side of history': US
- Tripura government announces hike in wages of tea garden workers by Rs 31.
- India to facilitate possible evacuation of Indian students through Russia's Belgorod, Kursk, informs EAM S Jaishankar.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with embassy officials and community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation.
- Delhi Metro services to not be available till 2.30pm on March 18.
- Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain visited National War Memorial in New Delhi.
- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces special half day leave for state government employees to watch The Kashmir Files.
International News
- New Zealand to reopen its borders with Australians allowed to travel there from April 12, travellers from countries with visa waiver arrangements including the US and the UK allowed to enter from May 1.
- US President Joe Biden to visit Brussels to attend NATO, EU summits.
- Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia and Ukraine this week.
- European Union bans exports of champagne, luxury cars, apparel to Russia in new sanctions.
- United States renews sanctions on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
- Russia President Vladimir Putin holds telephonic talks with President of European Council Charles Michel, discussed ongoing talks with Ukraine on an agreement that would take into account Russia’s earlier demands.
- Canada imposes "severe" sanctions on 15 more Russian officials including government and military elites who are complicit in this illegal war, taking total number of entities sanctioned by Canada to nearly 500.
- US to provide $13.6 billion funding to Ukraine, informs US President Joe Biden.
- Russia bans Canada PM Justin Trudeau along with over 300 Canadians including almost all MPs and Canadian Foreign Minister and Defence Minister from entering the country.
- Russia sanctions US President Joe Biden and several top US officials.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine must accept fact that it won't join NATO.
- US second gentleman Doug Emhoff, has tested positive for Covid-19, his wife Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.