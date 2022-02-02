Current Affairs Today Headline - 2 February 2022

National News

Rajya Sabha to discuss Motion of Thanks on President's Address for 12 hours and Union Budget for over 11 hours

Jinnah Tower in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur painted in tricolour and arrangements to be made to hoist the national flag near it.

Real-estate sector hail Union Budget 2022-23 and term it as a growth-inducing budget.

Tele Mental Health centres can be a game-changer in the country, says Director of Bengaluru's National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Dr Pratima Murthy.

Supreme Court directs to ensure child-friendly practices be adopted during the examination of witnesses

Lieutenant General PGK Menon has been appointed as the new Military Secretary in the Army Headquarters.

International News

Pfizer and BioNTech seek emergency use authorization from US health regulators for use of their Covid vaccine on children aged over six months and under five years.

Tonga, which is still struggling to recover from last month's devastating volcanic eruption, will go into Covid-19 lockdown on February 3rd after two men tested positive for the coronavirus.

After UK and Denmark, France also relaxes COVID restrictions including wearing masks in the outdoors despite hitting record levels of daily cases last month.

Pharma groups to pay $590 million to settle lawsuits connected to opioid addiction among Native American tribal communities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urges 'immediate Russian de-escalation' during the call with Russian Foreign Miniter Sergey Lavrov on Ukraine.

Sports News

Following a sensational 7-1 win over China, Indian women's hockey team continued their winning streak, defeating China's team 2-1 yet again in FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign.

Beijing 2022 Olympic torch relay kicks off in a low-key affair with audience strictly limited with China encouraging its people to follow the event online.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner and NFL legend Tom Brady retired from National Football League on February 1, 2022 after 22 seasons.

Science and Environment News

An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale hits Indonesia's Kepulauan Barat Daya, as per European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

SpaceX successfully launches the Italian Cosmo-Skymed satellite on February 1, 2022.

Earth has a second known Trojan Asteroid, called 2020 XL5, which was discovered traveling in the same solar orbit ahead of our planet.