Current Affairs Today Headline- 26 March 2022
National News
- Diesel, petrol prices hiked again; a total increase of Rs. 3.20 per litre in five days
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold his first cabinet meeting today in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. After the meeting, he will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of protem speaker in Raj Bhawan at 11 am.
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred around 21:51 hours at 1174 km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh.
- Lok Sabha approves crypto tax amendments.
- World Health Organisation and the Government of India sign an agreement to establish the WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine in the country.
- During the Quad senior cyber group meeting, India, Australia, Japan, and United States recognize the need for improving cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world.
- IFFCO Paradeep Plant achieves the highest global production by a single phosphoric acid plant.
- Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for the acquisition of Two Multi-Purpose Vehicles for the Indian Navy at an overall cost of Rs. 887 crores.
- Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia to present Union Territory’s budget for 2022-23 in Assembly today.
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to organize a one-day ‘Chintan shivar' about the progress of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY on March 26, 2022.
- Earth Hour is to be observed from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM tonight to raise awareness about Climate Change.
- 10-day mega Red Fort festival- Bharat Bhagya Vidhata begins
International News
- United States, European Union announced a new partnership to reduce reliance on Russian energy
- UGS asks Indian students to exercise caution in making higher education choices amid travel curbs in China, says online degrees won’t be recognized.
- Hungary rejects Ukrainian President’s appeal to supply the country with weapons
- More than 400 firms stopped working in Russia amid its war with Ukraine.
- Prime Minister Modi to attend the 5th BIMSTEC Summit on March 30, 2022, hosted by Sri Lanka in a virtual mode.
- The President of the United States Joe Biden visits Poland in a show of support to Eastern European Countries.
- United Nations General Assembly approves resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine.
- NATO to help war-torn Ukraine to prepare for the possible chemical attacks from Russia.
