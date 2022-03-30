Current Affairs Today Headline - 30 March 2022
National News
- PM Modi to virtually attend BIMSTEC Summit tomorrow
- EAM S Jaishankar invites Bangladesh Foreign Minister to visit India.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 5th BIMSTEC Summit on March 30th.
- Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon arrives in India
- US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh to visit India ahead of 2+2 dialogue
- President Ram Nath Kovind presented the third National Water Awards and launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022' at a ceremony on March 29th.
- Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each, the 8th increase in 9 days taking the total hike to Rs 5.60 a litre
- IndiGo airline appoints Gaurav Negi as the chief financial officer of the airline company.
International News
- Filmmaker Jeff Darling, best known for his work on projects like 'Young Einstein' and 'The Crossing', died while surfing in Sydney on March 27.
- Russia says it will cut back military operations near Kyiv during peace talks in Instanbul
- Russia "repositioning" forces around Kyiv, not withdrawing, says Pentagon
- Germany warns against a "spiral of violence" after attacks near Tel Aviv
- UK will judge Russia by 'actions, not words' over scaling down Ukraine fighting, says UK PM spokesman.
- Peru's President Pedro Castillo avoids impeachment by the opposition-dominated Congress.
- EU medicines watchdog starts review of Covid-19 booster vaccine by Spanish pharmaceutical firm HIPRA.
- UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in Ukraine to discuss the safety and security of the country's nuclear facilities.
- Israel's prime minister says the country gripped by 'wave of murderous Arab terrorism' after third deadly attack in a week, reports AP
- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made her first major public appearance in months on March 29 after recent ill health at a thanksgiving service for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in 2021.
Sports News
- Belgian footballer Miguel Van Damme passes away at 28 following a long-running battle with leukemia.
- BCCI invites bids to acquire the media rights for the Indian Premier League seasons 2023-2027.
- England women's squad to not travel to India due to COVID and injuries for FIH Pro League matches scheduled for April 2 and 3 in Bhubaneswar.
- Laura Wolvaardt has become new world no. ODI batter in women's cricket.
- India's Mithali Raj jumped to the sixth spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings.
- Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Indian Premier League.
