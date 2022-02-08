Current Affairs Today Headline -8 February 2022

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Created On: Feb 8, 2022 10:41 IST
National News

Indian Army launches a vocational training centre for women for 'Waadiyan Bakery Project' in Poonch's Mangnar village to enhance women skill development.

India reports 67,597 new COVID19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai holds meeting with state ministers, officers, and lawyers over inter-State river water disputes.

Goa declares 14th February as a Public Holiday, being the Polling Day for State Assembly Elections 2022. 

PM Modi is likely to reply to Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha today.

Rescue operations underway in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector to rescue Army patrol hit by an avalanche. 

Environment News

Delhi-NCR's AQI in poor category at 280, Noida's AQI also in poor category at 297 and Gurugram's AQI in moderate category at 200, as per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)

Plastic has infiltrated all parts of the ocean and can be found "in the smallest plankton up to the largest whale", as per wildlife group WWF.

A fire raging in Kenya's Aberdare National Park has been extinguished after two days of burning through hundreds of hectares of wilderness.

International News 

Iran nuclear deal 'in sight' but urgent need to make progess, said the United States on February 7, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir said that Russia will 'do everything to find compromises' with West and would look at proposals put forward by French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The United States to ease tariffs on steel imported from Japan, in an attempt to resolve trade disputes started under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Europe in 'most dangerous' security moment since Cold War, as per top EU diplomat.

Iraq's parliament indefinitely postponed a scheduled vote for the republic's president after most major political blocs boycotted the session.

Sports News

Paul Collingwood appointed England's interim head coach for Tests, will take charge of England's Test tour of the West Indies in March

China's Eileen Gu wins Olympic Freeski Big Air gold.

Austria's Matthias Mayer wins men's Olympic super-G.

BCCI plans to launch a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League (IPL) as early as next year, 2023.

Hardik Pandya opts out of playing in the Ranji Trophy to focus on his return to the Indian cricket team. 

