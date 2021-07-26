Tokyo Olympics 2020: Why is Russia competing under the name ROC? Why is Russia banned from Olympics? – Explained

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will witness 335 sportspersons from Russia competing, but they will not be allowed to use Russia’s name, anthem, or flag.

Russia, considered as one of the top sporting nations around the world, will be competing and winning medals under the name of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

On July 25, 2021, when Vitalina Batsarashkina playing under the name of ROC won gold in the 10m pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 was played instead of the Russian anthem. The Russian anthem will not be played for any Russian athlete who wins a medal under the name of ROC at the Olympics.

What is Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)? Why is Russia competing under the name ROC?

•ROC, the Russian Olympic Committee will the representation of 335 athletes from Russia at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Russia was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2019 from competing as a country at the Olympics after a doping scandal.

•No Russian athlete can represent Russia at the Olympics, Paralympics, or World Championships between December 2020 and 2022.

•Russian athletes competing under the name ROC will not be allowed to use Russia’s flag or anthem. As per the International Olympic Committee, all the athletes representing Russia will be using the logo and kits of ROC.

•All athletes representing Russia at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have proved that they were not involved in the doping scandal.

Why is Russia banned from Olympics? – Explained

•The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in December 2019 had banned Russia for four years from competing at Olympics, Paralympics, or World Championships, including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022.

•Russia has been for a long time being accused of running a doping programme. Russia’s Anti-Doping Lab was suspended in 2015 after a series of investigations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), WADA as well as global federations.

•After multiple investigations, WADA in September 2018 asked Russia to hand over data of its athletes from the Moscow laboratory to the doping agency. Upon which Russia was found charged with a state-sponsored doping scheme and tampering of data provided by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

•After the four-year ban sanctioned in 2018, Russian athletes were not allowed to represent Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The IOC also removed 111 athletes from the Rio Olympics, including the entire track-and-field athletes.

•Russia appealed against the four-year ban, which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2020 reduced to a two-year ban. But the ban ensured that no Russian athlete or team will represent Russia as a country at any sporting event during the ban period which will end on December 17, 2022.