Symptoms Tomato Fever: Kerala reports at least 82 cases of Tomato Fever-Know Symptoms, Causes and Prevention

Symptoms Tomato Fever: Kerala has reported at least 82 cases of Tomato Fever in Kollam city, as per local media. All confirmed cases are children below five years and they have been reported from local government hospitals.

Tomato fever also known as Tomato flu is a rare kind of viral infection that is affecting children below the age of 5. The state health department is reportedly monitoring the situation closely and has taken preventive measures in the areas where the cases have been reported-Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur.

The Anganwadi centres in the areas have been closed while authorities launched awareness campaigns in villages. The total number of Tomato Fever cases maybe even higher in the state if the private hospitals are also included in the total count.

What is Tomato Fever?

Tomato fever is an unidentified fever that has been detected in the state of Kerala. It is still being debated on whether Tomato Fever is a viral fever or an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

The main symptoms of Tomato Fever include rashes and skin irritation and dehydration. The children affected with Tomato Fever have red rashes almost the size of tomatoes and also show signs of dehydration on the tongue.

Tomato Fever Symptoms-

-High fever

-Body aches

-Joint swelling

-Fatigue

-Rashes of the size of tomatoes

-Irritation in the mouth

-Discolouration of the hands, knees, buttocks

-Some patients also claimed that worms come out of the boils that develop on the rashes.

Tomato Fever Causes

The health officials are still investigating the main causes of Tomato Fever.

Tomato Fever Prevention & Treatment

Tomato Fever is not severe and can be treated but proper care needs to be given to the infected children.

Following are Tomato Fever preventive measures:

Parents should immediately consult a nearby doctor if their child shows any of the above symptoms.

The infected children are advised to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of boiled water.

Do not scratch the blisters or rashes.

Maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene.

Take bath using warm water.

Avoid close contact with the infected person.

Take proper rest to avoid the long-lasting effects of the fever.

