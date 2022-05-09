Current Affairs Today Headline- 9 May 2022
National News
- PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh's start-up policy on May 13.
- PM Modi condoles demise of eminent litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Assam on two-day tour
- AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat on May 11, to hold a rally on the same day in Rajkot.
- IndiGo bars specially-abled child from boarding plane at Ranchi airport.
Defence News
- IAF's Rs 35,000 cr plan to upgrade Su-30 fighter fleet put on backburner.
- Four ships of India's First Training Squadron are on a four-day visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as part of a five-nation overseas deployment.
Environment News
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at 85km NNE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island.
- The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ likely to move northwestwards till 10th May night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts.
Sports News
- Jagadeesha Suchith becomes sixth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on golden duck in IPL.
- India clean sweep Germany 5-0 in opening tie at Thomas Cup 2022.
- Teenager Carlos Alcaraz becomes first player to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at same clay-court event as he stormed into the Madrid Open final on May 7th.
- Tunisia's Ons Jabeur wins Madrid Open title.
International News
- US first lady Jill Biden made unannounced visit to Ukraine on May 8, 2022 and met Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska in Uzhhorod, western Ukraine.
- Canada removes trade tariffs on all Ukrainian imports.
- G7 countries pledge to impose severe economic costs on Russia, phase out oil imports.
- UN chief concerned over new hijab rules for Afghan women.
- King of Saudi Arabia admitted to hospital for medical tests.
- Philippines Presidential Elections was held on May 9, 2022.
- French President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term on May 7, 2022.
- No 'practical evidence' Russia planning to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA director.
- Ukraine's defence ministry said on May 7th that its forces had destroyed another Russian vessel near the Black Sea's Snake Island.
- Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public.
- Costa Rica's new president Rodrigo Chaves, elected despite a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, took the oath of office on May 8th.
