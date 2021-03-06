Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 1 March to 6 March 2021

Prime Minister Modi receives his first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine

Pm Modi received his first dose of COVAXIN, developed by ICMR and Bharat Biotech, on March 1, 2021, under the second phase of nationwide vaccination. By receiving COVAXIN, he also addressed the concern regarding the safety of the homegrown vaccine. He urged the eligible citizens to get vaccination under the current phase.

ISRO launches 19 satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched PSLV C51 carrying 19 satellites, including Amazonia 1 of Brazil. The remaining 18 satellites were of the United States and India. The launch has also marked the first mission of New Space India Limited which is an Indian government company under the Space department.

Cricketer Virat Kohli joins the club of 100 million followers on Instagram

The Captain of the Cricket Team of India Virat Kohli has become the first cricketer to hit 100 million followers. The skipper is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram. On Facebook, he has over 36 million followers and 40.8 million on Twitter.

Indian Air Force participates in ‘Desert Flag’

The Indian Desert Flag participated in the multinational exercise, Desert Flag, along with the United States of America, UAE, and France. The multinational exercise was also the first instance of India taking part in the air combat exercise on a multinational level. Desert Flag involved 10 countries and will also have Greece, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt as the observers.

Haryana government reserves private jobs for locals

Haryana government passed a bill that reserves 75% of jobs in the private sector for the local people of the state. It will be applicable for jobs up to Rs. 50,000 and in case, the firm is not able to find a suitable candidate, they will be able to hire from outside but have to inform the government.

Sugamya Bharat app launched

The Indian government has launched the Sugamya Bharat app for enhancing accessibility to the differently-abled. They will be able to register their accessibility-related problems in any form of infrastructures such as building or transport by posting a picture. Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot also launched the handbook ‘Access- The Photo Digest’.

2023 declared as the International Year of Millets by the UN

The United Nations adopted an India-sponsored resolution and declared 2023 as an ‘International Year of Millets’. The resolution passed by the United Nations General assembly aims at inviting all the member nations as well as international organisations to raise awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of millets.

Phase 3 trial of COVAXIN shows efficacy

The results of phase 3 clinical trial of COVAXIN have shown the efficacy of 81% in preventing the Coronavirus. The vaccine is homegrown and is developed by ICMR and Bharat Biotech. The jointly conducted clinical trial was done on 25,800 individuals across 21 sites. The trial has proved the effectiveness of the Indigenous vaccine.

Bengaluru and Shimla are ranked as the most livable cities

The Ease of Living Index 2020 has ranked Shimla and Bengaluru as the most livable cities in the country. The index was released by the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs. Bengaluru has been ranked first in the category of million-plus population and Shimla in less than a million category.

CSIR Floriculture Mission launched

The Union Health Minister on March 5, 2021, virtually launched CSIR Floriculture Mission. It has been approved by the government for implementation in 21 states and UT in the country. The mission aims at focusing on the cultivation of flower crops, commercial floral crops, seasonal/floral crops, etc.