Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 11 October to 16 October 2021

2021 Nobel Prize in Economics

The Prize in Economic Sciences 2021 has been jointly awarded to Joshua D. Angrist, David Card, and Guido W. Imbens. The three awardees of the world-famous prize have given new insights into the labour market. They have shown that conclusions about the cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments.

Father of Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb passes away

The father of Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme, Dr. AQ Khan, passed away due to COVID-19. He was 85. Khan had faced criticism in 2004 after his role was proved by the US in nuclear proliferation. He was kept under house arrest during the Musharraf administration. In 1998, Pakistan had detonated its first Nuclear weapon.

India approves COVAXIN for children aged 2-18 years

Homegrown COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech has been recommended by the Subject Expert Committee to be administered to children aged between 2-18 years in India against COVID-19. The company had submitted the data from the vaccine’s clinical trials on children aged between 2-18 years to the DCGI in October 2021.

B Gopal conferred Satyajit Ray Award

A renowned Telugu filmmaker, B Gopal, has been awarded the fourth Satyajit Ray Award. Gopal has been honoured for his valuable contribution to Indian Cinema. In his decade long career, Gopal has directed 2 Hindi movies and 30 Telugu movies. The previous winners of the prestigious Award include actress Madhabi Mukherjee, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mohan G.

Power Finance Corporation granted ‘Maharatna’ Status

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has been accorded the ‘Maharatna’ Status by the Indian Government. The decision of granting ‘Maharatna’ status to PFC is a reflection of the government’s confidence in the firm’s strategic role in the overall development of the power sector.

Dr. Randeep Guleria conferred 22nd Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence

The Director of AIIMS Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria has been awarded the 22nd Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence. He has been honoured for his pioneer and sustained contribution in the field of medicine and pandemic awareness. Vice President of India also called him "commander-in-chief" of India’s dedicated army of frontline warriors.

Government increases upper limit for legal abortions

The Government has increased the upper limit of legal abortion in the country to 24 weeks for special categories of women. Earlier the limit was 20 weeks. The announced increase is in line with the advancements in medical technology that facilitate the removal of a foetus at an advanced stage of pregnancy.

Central Government to increase coal production

The Central Government has decided to boost its per day coal production from 1.94 million to 2 million tonnes in order to meet the increasing demand for coal by states, power companies and railways. Reportedly, there are several states in the country that are under debt from Coal India.

Access to a clean environment is now a Human Right

The UN Human Rights Council has recognized access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right of any human being. The vote was passed in the council with overwhelming support and the latest passed resolution has the potential to shape the global standards on climate action.

Radio signals received from outside Solar System

The Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) has picked up radio signals from a planet outside of Solar System. LOFAR is the most powerful radio antenna in the world which is located in the Netherlands. The team of astronomers has been exploring planets with the help of the radio antenna and for the first time, they detected signals from 19 distant red dwarfs.