Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 13 February to 19 February 2023

Neal Mohan Becomes New CEO of YouTube

On February 16, 2023, Indian-American Neal Mohan replaces Susan Wojcicki, the former head of the global video-sharing online channel namely YouTube. He holds a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and previously worked as YouTube’s Chief Product Officer since 2015.

Saudi Arabia to send its First Woman Astronaut to Space Station

This year, Saudi Arabia makes a record by announcing its first woman astronaut, Rayyana Barnawi to go on a special space mission. The crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman has brought significant initiatives to change the conservative image of the country.

Garuda Aerospace launches New ISR Drone ‘Suraj’

An advanced automated ‘Suraj’ drone is built by the Garuda Aerospace company. This model was unveiled at the Aero India 2023 show on February 15, 2023. The drone is equipped with solar cells to serve the various sectors of the Army, Navy and Airforce, etc.

Air India-Boeing Pact Signed, Benefits US

Indian and US governments signed an official agreement worth Rs 34 billion dollars. This initiative will create 1 million job opportunities in the US. After 250 airbus planes, Tata-owned Air India is all set to order 220 aircraft from the American manufacturer Boeing.

Northern India will have its First Nuclear Power Plant

The Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh plans the construction of the first nuclear energy plant. This nuclear power plant will be set up in the Goarkhpur village of the Fatehabad district in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi approves the initiative of 10 nuclear reactors.

Velocity designs India’s First AI-based Chatbot ‘Lexi’

ChatGPT-powered Chatbot named ‘Lexi’ was presented on February 13, 2023. Integrated with the latest analytics tool, this smart computer program will assist online trading with Business insights. Human-like conversations will be initiated to answer customers’ queries.

Nikki Haley seeks White House Presidency

Indian-American Nikki Haley wishes to take the UN Presidential responsibility in the forthcoming elections. She is the first woman to challenge former President Donald Trump. Previously elected to the South Carolina House, she now shares an open online proposal for a ‘new generation’ of leadership.

Chetan Sharma resigns from BCCI’s Chief Selector Post

Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma sent his resignation letter to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Along with it, there has been much controversy about the TV Sting Operation. He was attacked by the officials after he opens up details regarding the Indian Cricket Team.

RCB appoints Sania Mirza as Women’s Team Mentor

Iconic Sports Personality Sania Mirza has been assigned as the Mentor of the RCB Women’s Team. She has served in this profession for about 20 long years. Now she will be working to provide help to several women or girls as a guide.

PM Modi's Addressal at ET Global Summit 2023

PM Modi delivers a speech at the Economic Times Global Summit 2023 held on February 17. This two-day event had themes such as Resilience, Influence and Dominance. It was held in New Delhi where many leaders and academicians attended the event.