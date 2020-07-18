Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 13 July to 18 July 2020

Russia completes clinical trials of Coronavirus vaccine

Russia has completed the trials of COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first nation to achieve this milestone. All the volunteers who were a part of these human trials will now be discharged soon. The trials were carried out to make sure the safety of human health.

SC rules in favour of royal family for administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Supreme Court has given its ruling in the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple case. The apex court has upheld the rights of Travancore royal family for administration of the Kerala's temple, one of the richest temples of India.

Sachin Pilot removed as Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been removed from his position, leading to the political crisis in the state. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala made the announcement in this regard. The state government has also removed Sachin Pilot as Chief of Rajasthan Congress Committee.

Philippines-China Dispute over waters of South China Sea

Philippines-China dispute over the South China Sea was in news recently as The Philippines warned China to adhere to the 2016 ruling that China has no rights over the waters of South China Sea. The warning came after witnessing increasing dominance of China in South China Sea.

Reliance Industries AGM 2020: Google-Jio Deal

Reliance Industries held iits 43rd Annual General Meeting on 15th July. During the meeting, RIL Chairman - Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani announced the partnership between Google and Reliance Jio. Google will be investing Rs 33,737 crores in Jio Platforms.

Donald Trump announces to deport International students

US President Donald Trump has repealed directive to deport international students who have been taking virtual classes amid novel Coronavirus. On the contrary, the Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the US government over this policy.

Iran denies reports of dropping India from Chahbahar project

In a reply to the recent reports of India's removal from the Chahbahar-Zahedan Railway Project, Iran Government has stated that these reports are false. Iran has officially refuted the claims by saying that there is no such deal between India and Iran in this regard.

India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India seeks unconditional access for communicating to Kulbhushan Jadhav. In this regard, Indian authorities have asked Pakistan to provide it with the access. The move came after Pakistan reported that Jadhav has refused to file a plea.

UN designates Noor Wali Mehsud as a global terrorist

United Nations has officially designated Tehrik-e Taliban Chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud as a global terrorist. He has been linked with financing and planning terror acts with institutions related to Al-Qaida.

Hazardous Gigantic Asteroid moving towards Earth: NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have recently warned that Asteroid 2020ND, gigantic asteroid bigger than London Eye, is moving towards the Earth and is likely to make closest pass on 24th July.