Gigantic Asteroid bigger than London Eye coming towards Earth, warns NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has warned that a 'gigantic asteroid', bigger than London Eye, is heading towards Earth. The Asteroid was named Asteroid 2020ND by the space agency.

Asteroid 2020ND will be coming close to Earth in a few days and it is expected to make its closest approach to the Earth on July 24. Asteroid 2020ND is massive, measuring about 170 metres. As per space experts, the Asteroid is "potentially hazardous".

How big is Asteroid 2020ND.?

As per NASA, the asteroid that is approaching Earth in a few days is believed to be at least one and a half times the size of the famous UK landmark - London Eye. It is expected to be larger than London Eye by almost 50 per cent.

Why is the Asteroid Hazardous?

The asteroid has been labelled as "potentially hazardous" because it will be making a threateningly close approach to the Earth, especially on July 24, when it will come within 0.034 astronomical units (AU) of our planet.

What are Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs)?

Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined on the basis of factors that measure the potential of the asteroid to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Hence, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered as PHAs.

Comets vs Asteroid

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) are comets and asteroids that have been nudged into orbits by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets, which allow them to enter the Earth’s neighbourhood.

Comets and Asteroids are largely unchanged remnant debris, which were created during the formation of our solar system around 4.6 billion years ago.

What are Comets?

The four outer planets, also known as gas giants- Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune were formed from a cluster of billions of comets and the left over pieces from the formation process are known today as comets.

What are Asteroids?

Asteroids are bits and pieces leftover during the initial formation of the four inner planets, also known as rocky planets - Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars