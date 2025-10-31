WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
List of Organs in a Human Body

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 31, 2025, 13:36 IST

The human body is composed of approximately 78 organs, with five considered vital for survival: the brain, heart, kidneys, liver, and lungs . Each organ performs a specific role, such as the heart pumping blood and the lungs facilitating gas exchange, with their coordinated teamwork ensuring the body maintains homeostasis and functions efficiently.

The human body is a wonderful biological work of art, composed of a great many organs, each carrying out special functions that are part of life and well-being. Though the human body contains about 78 organs, they team up to sustain our daily activities, metabolism, defense systems, and a whole lot more. This article explores essential organs, focusing on the most vital ones, critical for survival, and details their functions in the greater harmonized organ systems.

Understanding Human Organs: Vitality and Function

Organs are specific structures made up of tissues with particular functions. The coordination of these organs through different systems—circulatory, respiratory, digestive, nervous, among others allows the body to keep internal balance, respond to environmental stimuli, and heal from injuries. Of all organs, five are considered vital because their malfunction results in practically immediate life-threatening conditions.

They are the brain, heart, kidneys, liver, and lungs. In addition, there is the skin, which is the largest organ and protects the body from external dangers.

List of Human Organs with Unique Roles

Organ

Primary Function

Unique Fact

Brain

Controls body functions, thoughts, emotions, and memories

Contains over 86 billion neurons

Heart

Pumps oxygenated blood throughout the body

Beats over 2.5 billion times in an average lifetime

Kidneys

Filter blood and produce urine

Can function with one kidney, the other compensates fully

Liver

Detoxifies blood, produces bile, synthesizes proteins

Performs over 500 vital functions

Lungs

Facilitate oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange

Right lung is larger with three lobes; left has two

Skin

Protects organs, regulates temperature, and senses environment

Largest organ by surface area (about 20 square feet)

Stomach

Breaks down food with acids and enzymes

Can expand to hold up to 1.5 liters of food

Pancreas

Produces digestive enzymes and insulin

Has both endocrine and exocrine functions

Spleen

Filters blood and manages immune response

Also stores healthy blood cells

Small Intestine

Absorbs nutrients from digested food

About 20 feet long in adults

Large Intestine

Absorbs water and forms stool

Contains beneficial bacteria critical for digestion

Gallbladder

Stores and concentrates bile produced by the liver

Releases bile during digestion of fats

Thyroid

Regulates metabolism via hormone production

Uses iodine to produce hormones

Brainstem

Controls basic life functions like breathing and heartbeat

Connects brain to spinal cord

Diaphragm

Facilitates breathing by expanding and contracting the lungs

Primary muscle of respiration

Eyes

Process visual information

Contains millions of photoreceptor cells

Ears

Enable hearing and balance

Inner ear contains the cochlea and vestibular system

Bones

Provide structure, protect organs, produce blood cells

The human skeleton has 206 bones

Bone Marrow

Produces blood cells

Found inside bones

Muscles

Enable movement and maintain posture

Over 600 muscles in the human body

Blood Vessels

Transport blood throughout the body

Includes arteries, veins, and capillaries

Organs as Components of Teamwork for Sustained Life

The importance of each organ becomes evident not in its particular role but in the way it relates to other organs in systems. For instance, the lungs and heart operate together to circulate oxygen-rich blood; the liver and kidneys work together to detoxify the body and regulate chemical balances.

This collaboration is necessary to maintain homeostasis, or the balance in the body. An impairment in one organ often results in a problem in another, and it is no wonder that our anatomy is a very sophisticated example of interdependence.

