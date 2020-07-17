UN designates Pakistan Taliban Chief Noor Wali Mehsud as global terrorist

The United Nations on July 16, 2020 designated Pakistan-based terror group, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan's leader, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, as a global terrorist.

The Security Council Committee in pursuant to resolutions concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals and entities has approved the addition of Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud’s name to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud has been listed in pursuant resolution 2368 (2017) for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of" entities associated with Al-Qaida.

What does the designation mean?

Noor Wali Mehsud has now been added ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo under para 1 of Security Council Resolution 2368 (2017). The list currently contains the names of 261 individuals and 89 entities.

US Reaction The United States welcomed the development saying that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has been responsible for deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The United States had designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in September 2019. Welcome news that the @UN has added Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan leader Noor Wali Mehsud to its ISIL & AQ sanctions list. TTP is responsible for many deadly terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The United States domestically designated Noor Wali as a terrorist in September 2019. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) July 16, 2020

Who is Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud?

• Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud is the Chief of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Pakistan Taliban. Noor Wali was named the leader of the Terrorist Group in June 2018 after the death of former TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah.

• The Pakistan Taliban has been held responsible for carrying out multiple suicide bombings, which have led to the killing of hundreds of innocent civilians.

• Under Noor Wali's leadership, the terror group has claimed responsibility for numerous deadly terrorist attacks across Pakistan.

• The terror group was earlier designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the US Department of State.

Impact

The designation of Noor Wali as a global terrorist will come as a blow to Pakistan that has been repeatedly called out by the world community for providing support to terrorists and shielding their activities. Pakistan has been called out for its complicity towards terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) among others.

In a similar move in May 2019, the United Nations had designated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Chief, Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a move that had not gone down well with Pakistan.