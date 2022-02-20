Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 14 February to 19 February 2022

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 years on February 15, 2022. His death has come as a shock to the country, with condolences pouring in from all corners including the Prime Minister and President.

India has decided to ban 54 more Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security. The newly banned Chinese apps include Garena Free Fire, Beauty Camera, Dual Space Lite, Viva Video, Sweet Selfie HD, Tencent Xriver, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Equalizer & Bass Booster and AppLock.

A special court ordered death sentence for 38 convicts out of the total 49 people found guilty in the 2008 Ahmedabad Bomb Blast Case on February 18, 2022. The remaining 11 convicts were awarded life imprisonment for their offences. This is the highest number of convicts to be sentenced to death in a single case in India's history.

Kala Ramachandran has become Gurugram's first woman police commissioner, succeeding KK Rao who has been transferred to Centre for Police Training and Research. Ramachandran previously had a long stint with the Intelligence Bureau from 2001 till June 2020.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season will be played in two phases, one before the IPL and one after the IPL. The league phase of Ranji Trophy 2022 comprising 57 matches will be played between February 16 and March 5. The knockout stage matches will be played after the culmination of IPL from May 30.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded industrialist Rata Tata with the state's highest civilian award, "Assam Bhaibhav' on February 16, 2022. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi had earlier conferred the state's three highest civilian awards to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields during the ceremony.

Popular Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passed away after suffering a heart attack on February 17, 2022. The 61-year-old had acted in several Malayalam and Tamil movies and received a lot of praise for bringing the humor in the films. The actor's sudden passing away has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry.

Assam state government has decided to launch a portal to invite suggestions to change names of cities, villages and towns that are currently contrary to their civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that the name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, civilisation and tradition.

The Subject Expert Committee of DCGI has recommended granting of restricted emergency use approval to Biological E's Corbevax vaccine for use among adolescents aged between 12 to 18 years. Corbevax is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered at a gap of 28 days.

South African batsman Keegan Petersen has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month January 2022 and England skipper Heather Knight has been named ICC Women's Player of the Month January 2022. Petersen played a crucial role in helping his team win the home test series against India. He was named player of the series.