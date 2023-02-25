Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 19 February to 25 February 2023

Chandrayaan-3, India’s Lunar Mission clear Space Tests

Chandrayaan-3 makes a record by passing the main stages of space capability tests also known as Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMI/EMC). The test was done between January 31 to February 2 at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. ISRO Agency is progressing towards building structural rigidity of the spacecraft. This spaceship is expected to be launched by June 2023.

UPI-PayNow Linkage initiated by India & Singapore

India and Singapore have collectively taken a major step by linking up the online payment systems of both countries - UPI and PayNow respectively. This collaboration will result in cross-border transactions which imply that money can be transferred at ease between these two countries through digital connectivity.

Seattle imposed Ban on ‘Caste Discrimination’

The first U.S. city, Seattle strongly opposes caste discrimination as it adds caste to anti-discrimination laws. This movement received revolting views from the Hindu-American groups across the city as they claim that this act degrades a particular sect. The rule came after a 6-1 vote.

Movie ‘RRR’, a Roaring Success at Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2023

The ‘RRR’ blockbuster film directed by SS Rajamouli has achieved lofty heights globally after the movie was commended with 5 big awards at the Hollywood Awards Function 2023. In Los Angeles, the film has won Best International Film, Best Stunts, Best Original Song (Natu Natu), Best Action Film and Spotlight awards.

India abstains from Voting on UN Resolution

The UN General Assembly launched a resolution that demands Russia leave Ukraine and take back its military troops deployed for war. India votes not in favour but refrains from giving any response to this decision. 141 nations were in favour while 32 including India gave abstention and 7 of the member countries were in opposition to this. India’s representative Ruchira Kamboj says that the country’s approach is people-centric and calls for “lasting peace”.

India’s First Municipal Bond Indexes Launched by NSI Indices

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE Indices Ltd) recently initiated the country’s first-ever municipal bonds indexes to monitor the performance of municipal bonds issued by Municipal Corporations. At the SEBI workshop, this step was taken as there is a high demand among several investors across the market. Currently, there are 28 bonds in the AA category.

Joe Biden nominates Ajay Banga for World Bank’s Head post

US President Joe Biden has nominated the current VC of General Atlantic, Ajay Banga for the position of President at the World Bank. The current president David Malpass will be retiring from this post by June 2023. Banga is a storehouse of knowledge and extensive experience that he has gained throughout his life and hence he is the first Indian-born to be considered for this position.

PM Modi focuses on ‘Green Growth’ in Post-Budget Webinar

PM Narendra Modi addressed the post-budget webinar on “Green Growth” which emphasizes that Amrit Kaal Budget elevates green energy transmission. He encourages fast implementation of budget policies and this virtual session was held to get thoughtful ideas to start the process. He draws key points from the 2023 Union Budget session like National Green Hydrogen Mission, Battery Storage Capacity, etc.

Tajikistan trembled with 6.8 & 7.2 Magnitude of Earthquakes

A couple of days ago, two earthquakes hit eastern Tajikistan which was measured by the US Geological Survey at 6.8 and 7.2 magnitudes reportedly. The epicentre was the Gorno-Badakhshan region located at the China-Afghanistan border, while several other countries felt strong seismic waves. Tajikistan is highly prone to natural calamities and shows a long history of floods, landslides, earthquakes, etc.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Gold Medal at ISSF World Cup

The Indian sport shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged a gold medal in Cairo at the Men’s Individual 50m rifle in three positions with a 16-6 win over Alexander Schmirl of Switzerland. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated him on his victorious event. This Olympic athlete had previously won a bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championship.

Also Read: Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 13 February to 19 February 2023