Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 20 April to 25 April 2020

First crewed US mission to launch soon: NASA

US Space Agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently announced to launch the first crewed mission of the United States to the International Space Station (ISS). The NASA will be sending astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley under the mission to ISS. This will be first crewed mission of the US since the retirement of Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

Section 115BAC inserted into IT Act: All you need to know

The Income-tax Act, 1961 was amended recently to add Section 115BAC that clearly states an individual belonging to an undivided family and has income from other sources besides the business or profession can opt to be taxed and submit ITR under the Section 139 of IT Act.

In a historic first, US oil prices decline below USD 0 mark

The US crude oil prices fell below $0 mark amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis on April 20, 2020. The price of crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crashed to - USD 40.32 a barrel in the worst ever fall in the history of mankind. Previously, such kind of fall in oil prices was witnessed right after the World War II.

Gene Deitch, Director of Tom and Jerry died

Gene Deitch, the Director of Tom and Jerry and Popeye cartoon series, passed away at 95. Deitch was an illustrator, producer, director and animator. In 1960, he won the Academy Awards (Oscars) for his film 'Munro'.

India ranked at 142 spot in 2020 World Press Freedom Index

The Reporters without borders recently released its annual World Press Freedom Index. As per the World Press Freedom Index 2020, India was ranked at 142nd position out of 180 countries in terms of freedom of Press.

Faceboo-Jio Deal: Facebook invests Rs. 43,474 crores in Jio Platform

Social Media giant Facebook recently entered into a deal with Reliance Jio with an investment of Rs. 43,474 crores. Facebook acquired 9.99% stake in Jio platform through this deal on April 22, 2020. With this deal, Facebook became the largest minority shareholder in Jio.

DA Hike delayed till Julu 2021 for employees & pensioners

Central Government recently announced to freeze the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for Government Employees and Pensioners until July 1, 2021. As per the official notice, Government has delayed the release of additional installments of DA hike from January 1, 2020 till June 30, 2021 due to COVID-19.

First case of two pet cats infected with COVID-19 reported in New York

The United States has reported its first case of pets catching coronavirus in New York. Two pet cats displayed the mild symptoms of Coronavirus and are expected to recover soon. The information was confirmed by the US Department of Agriculture.

China donates additional USD 30 million to WHO to handle COVID-19

China recently donated additional USD 30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat the menace of COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, China donated USD 20 million to the global health agency.

E-Gram Swaraj Portal, Swamitva Scheme Launched

PM Narendra Modi launched the E-Gram Swaraj Portal/App and Swamitva Scheme to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day 2020. Both the initiatives are aimed at igniting the development of rural areas of India. E-Gram Swaraj Portal and app contain the details of works carried out in villages.