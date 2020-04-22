World Press Freedom Index 2020: India ranks 142, drops down by two places

India has ranked 142 out of 180 in the Global press freedom index. The report was released on April 21 in the annual Reporters without borders analysis.

‘World Press Freedom Index 2020’ stated as there were no murders of journalists in India in 2019 as compared to 6 in 2018, it showed that the security system in India seemed to have improved.

Reporters without borders is a non-profit organisation that works to document attacks on journalists around the world. South Asia is generally featured poorly in the index.

Key Highlights:

• With a report identifying the less number of murder cases of journalists in India, it acknowledged the public violence against journalists, constant press freedom violations, ambushes by political activists, and reprisals instigated by corrupt police officials or criminal groups.

• The report also attributed the decline in index to the pressure on the media to work with the Hindu nationalist’s government line.

• The reports of coordinated hate campaigns against journalists on the social networks who speak or write about the issues that annoy Hindutva followers are also alarming.

• The campaigns are particularly severe when they are against women.

• The report states Bangladesh dropping one place to 151 and Pakistan dropping 3 places to 145. Norway has ranked first in the list for the fourth year while China is at 177 position, which is just three places above North Korea at 180th.

Ranking of Top 10 countries in World Press Freedom Index 2020:

S.No Countries Underlying Situation Score Global Score Diff. Position 2019 1. Norway 7.84 7.84 0 2. Finland 7.93 7.93 0 3. Denmark 8.13 8.13 2 4. Sweden 9.25 9.25 -1 5. Netherlands 9.96 9.96 -1 6. Jamaica 10.51 10.51 2 7. Costa Rica 10.53 10.53 3 8. Switzerland 10.62 10.62 -2 9. New Zealand 10.69 10.69 -2 10. Portugal 11.83 11-83 2

About Reporters Without Borders:

Reporters without borders is a non-profit organisation founded in 1985. It works on safeguarding the right to freedom of information. The aim of the organisation is to promote independent, free, and pluralistic journalism as well as to defend media workers.

RSF has obtained a consultative status at UNESCO, United Nations, the Council of Europe, and the International Organisation of the Francophonie.