Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 20 September to 25 September 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi is the new CM of Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi from Congress has become the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab. He was administered the oath as the Chief Minister by the Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit. The new appointment was done after the former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh decided to resign from the position.

Check Emmy Awards 2020 winners

The 73rd Emmy Awards took place as an in-person event and brought together favorite TV and OTT stars on the red carpet. The major awards have gone to Kate Winslet for her work in ‘Mare of Easttown’, Olivia Colman for ‘The Crown’, and Jason Sudeikis for the critically acclaimed comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’.

Justin Trudeau wins Canada elections 2021

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau from the Liberal Party has won the snap federal election in-country. He has returned as the Prime Minister for the third time. However, has again failed to gain an absolute majority, which was also one of the major forces behind the sudden elections in Canada.

Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings

India has ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index Rankings 2021. It has jumped two spots as it ranked 48th in the 2020 rankings. The Global Innovation Index is an indicator for governments all over the world to assess the social and economic changes in their respective countries.

Blue Flag Certification given to two Indian beaches

The certification of Blue Flag has been awarded to the Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu and Eden Beach in Puducherry. There is a total of 10 beaches in India that have received the Blue Flag Certification. It is an international eco-level tag and is given to marina, beach, or sustainable boating tourism operators.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin retains a majority in elections

The United Russia Party which is also a ruling party of President Vladimir Putin has successfully retained its majority in the country’s Parliament. The result came after three-day elections. There were also serious allegations of corruption and poll violations after most of the politicians in opposition were barred from running.

WHO announces New Air Quality Norms

More strict air quality norms have been released by the Global Health Body. Under it, the World Health Organisation has lowered the recommended levels of pollutants that can be considered safe. By its own estimates, around 7 million people around the world are killed because of the diseases caused by air pollution.

World’s most dominant variant is Delta

According to the World Health Organisation, Delta is the most dominant variant in the world. The COVID-19 variant has surpassed the other variants of Concern- alpha, beta, and gamma. With time, the variant has become much more transmissible and fit and is now replacing all the other coronavirus variants in circulation.

Oldest footprints of humans in North America

The oldest human footprints have been discovered in North America, as per the new scientific research which has been conducted in New Mexico. The founded footprints were between 21,000 and 23,000 years old. The discovery will further help in understanding the time and location of early humans who had arrived in the Americas.

Lunar Crater named after Arctic Explorer

A crater on the moon’s South Pole has been named after the Arctic explorer Matthew Henson by the International Astronomical Association. Matthew Henson was an experienced explorer and skilled carpenter. His footsteps were found to be the first at the North Pole. In 1909, he had stood at the very top of the world.