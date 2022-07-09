Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 4 July to 9 July 2022

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest while addressing a campaign event in Nara city near Kyoto. The former PM collapsed after being shot and showed no vital signs. The hospital later confirmed that he was in a state of cardiac arrest upon his arrival and despite best efforts to revive him, he, unfortunately, passed away.

Four mathematicians were honoured recently with the prestigious Fields Medals in a ceremony in Helsinki, Finland. The four awardees included Ukraine's Maryna Viazovska, France's Hugo Duminil-Copin, US-based June Huh and Britain's James Maynard. Maryna Viazovska had learned that she had won a Fields Medal in late February, just a week after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a live address on July 6 that the national capital will host a world-class 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26, 2023. The 30-day Delhi shopping festival will be the biggest shopping festival in India that will offer an unparalleled shopping experience with heavy discounts. 4. President nominates PT Usha and 3 Others to Rajya Sabha

The Indian President nominated four new members to the Rajya Sabha including legendary athlete PT Usha, philanthropist Veerendra Heggade, film director KV Vijayendra Prasad and veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja. PT Usha is the only woman out of the four new nominated members.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to step down as the leader of Britain's Conservative party on July 7, 2022 amid a wave of resignations from top ministers and close aides. Boris Johnson said while announcing his resignation that it is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of the party and therefore a new prime minister.

The Aarey Forest controversy has resurfaced once again after the Eknath Shinde-led government assumed power in Maharashtra on June 30th. One of the first decisions of the new government was the relocation of metro shed to Aarey forest, a move that has been met with opposition from the citizens and green activists, as it would lead to the cutting of trees in the area.

Scientists have discovered an ozone hole in the lower stratosphere that is seven times larger than the one over Antarctica. The ozone hole has reportedly been there for over 30 years and was discovered above the tropics, which is located between the tropic of Cancer and the tropic of Capricorn.

Brad Pitt recently revealed that he thinks he has prosopagnosia, which is a rare face blindness disorder. Though the actor is yet to be formally diagnosed with the disease, he said that he can't grasp a face and facial features are a mystery to him. He said that he is going to get it tested.

Two people have reportedly died of Marburg virus in Ghana, in Western Africa. While the preliminary analysis of the two patients have confirmed Marburg virus, it has been sent to WHO Collaborating Centre for confirmation. Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever that belongs to the family of Ebola virus. If confirmed, this would be the second time the disease has been detected in West Africa after one case was reported in Guinea last year. 10. Women's cricket to make its debut at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022