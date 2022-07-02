Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 27 June to 2 July 2022

India announces Single Use Plastic ban from July 1

The Centre has announced a single-use plastic ban from July 1, 2022. According to the official notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of the following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with the effect from July 1, 2022.

Parameswaran Iyer is the new CEO of NITI Ayog

Parameswaran Iyer has been named the new chief executive of the NITI Aayog. He will be succeeding Amitabh Kant, whose term ended on June 30, 2022. Kant will be stepping down from the top post of the policy think tank after a six-year-long stint.

Pallonji Mistry passes away at the age of 93

Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away in Mumbai on June 27, 2022. He and his family control the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an Indian construction and real estate empire, which was established more than 150 years ago.

Justice Satish Chandra takes oath as Delhi High Court Chief Justice

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court at LG's Secretariat on June 28, 2022. The Delhi HC Chief Justice post was lying vacant ever since the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel.

England’s Eoin Morgan announces retirement from International Cricket

Eoin Morgan is England's most successful captain in ODI and T20I cricket. The 35-year-old had made his cricket debut for the Ireland cricket team in 2006 and had joined England's national squad in 2009. He has captained England in 126 matches, out of which they won 76.

National Statistics Day

National Statistics Day is celebrated every year on June 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, who is popularly known as the ‘Father of Indian Statistics’. The day aims to celebrate his notable contribution in the field of economic planning.

Maharashtra’s Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts renamed

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey on June 29, 2022, approved a name change for the two districts including Aurangabad and Osmanabad. While Aurangabad has been changed to Sambhaji Nagar Osmanabad has been renamed to Dharashiv.

Last date to link PAN with Aadhaar

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is June 30, 2022 failure of which will result in a double penalty of Rs. 1000 from July 1 onwards. The last date was earlier set to March 31, 2022, after which the CBDT notified of a penalty for those linking after June 30, 2022, the penalty fine is Rs. 500/-.

Yair Lapid becomes the Prime Minister of Israel

Yair Lapid was appointed as the 14th Prime Minister of Israel on July 1, 2022. He could be the shortest caretaker prime minister, as the next elections are scheduled to take place on November 1. Yair Lapid is an Israeli politician and a former journalist.

Ketanji Jackson becomes US Supreme Court’s first black woman judge

Ketanji Brown Jackson made history by becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. The 51-year-old was appointed to the post by Democratic President Joe Biden. This means that white men will not be in majority in the nation’s highest court for the first time in 233 years.