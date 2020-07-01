Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 July 2020

Nagaland declared as disturbed area till December 2020

Government has declared Nagaland as "disturbed area" till the end of December 2020 after exercising its powers under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA). The Government took the decision after considering that entire Nagaland is in dangerous and disturbed condition and it has become imperative to use armed forces to help the civilians.

RBI to conduct OMO Operations: Know what is OMO

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be conducting the fresh Open Market Operations (OMO) on July 2 for purchase and sale of Government Securities to manage liquidity situation in the market. The RBI will be conducting both sale and purchase of securities of Rs 10,000 crore each. Know what are Open Market Operations and why RBI conducts such operations.

India to acquire more lethal version of Spice-2000 bombs

The Central Government plans to acquire more lethal version of Spice-2000 Bombs with an aim to strengthen its military capabilities. Indian Armed Forces used the Spice-2000 Bombs to destroy the base of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group in Balakot town of in Pakistan in 2019. The move comes amid rising tensions between India and China.

G4 Swine Flu detected in China; could be another pandemic threat

Chinese researchers have come across another flu virus in China that has potential to become another pandemic. The G4 Swine Flu emerged recently in the country and is carried by pigs. The virus has potential to infect humans and can spread from person to person, triggering another contagious disease after Coronavirus.

National Doctor’s Day 2020 observed in India

The National Doctor's Day 2020 was observed in India on July 1, 2020 with an aim to thank doctors and physicians for their unhindered services to patients. The day is highly significant this year as it comes amid COVID-19 pandemic.