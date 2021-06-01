Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 June 2021

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

World number two, Naomi Osaka has decided to withdraw from the ongoing French Open Tournament. The announcement came amid her decision of boycotting the press conferences at the French Open. In a statement, the Tennis Player explained that she suffered long bouts of depression and finds it stressful to engage in conversation.

WHO names COVID-19 variants first found in India

The World health organization has named the B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of COVID-19 first found in India. They have been named Kappa and Delta respectively. The different variants of COVID-19 have been named to simplify the public discussion as well as in removing the stigma from the names.

Indian economy contracts by a record 7.3%

As per the official data by the Statistics Ministry, India’s economy has contracted by 7.3% in the FY 2020-21. The country has recorded its worst recession since Independence. The third-largest economy of Asia has been hit hard by the strict national lockdown to contain COVID-19, which had put millions out of work for months.

China reports a first human case of H10N3 Bird Flu

The world’s first known human case of H10N3 Bird Flu has been reported in China. A 41 years old man in the Eastern Jiangsu Province of China has been found infected with the bird flu strain. He was hospitalized after developing a fever and other symptoms and was diagnosed with the virus on May 28, 2021.

T V Narendran of Tata Steel has become the new President of CII

The CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, T V Narendran has been announced as the new President of Confederation of Indian Industry for 2021-22. He will take over from the CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak. T V Narendran has been involved with CII for many at both the state and regional levels.