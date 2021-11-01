Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 November 2021

Indian Navy’s first P15B Guided Missile Destroyer

The first P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer from the Mazgaon Shipbuilders has been received by the Indian Navy. Named Vishakhapatnam, a stealth-guided missile destroyer has the capability of launching guided anti-aircraft missiles from its deck. It will also be a major leap forward towards India’s quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Centre sends expert team to states with rising Dengue Cases

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has chaired a meeting on the dengue situation in Delhi. The central government has also decided that it will be sending a team of experts to the states with rising Dengue cases. The Union Health Minister has assured the centre's full support to the states.

Elon Musk to solve hunger problem

Elon Musk has said that he is willing to sell some Tesla stocks if the World Food Programme shares a plan on how 2 percent of total wealth which is $6 billion could solve world hunger. As of November 1, 2021, his current net worth jumped to $311 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Afghanistan Cricketer Asgar Afghan retires

The former Skipper of Afghanistan Cricket Team Asgar Afghan has announced the retirement from all forms of cricket formats. He played his last match against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021. Afghan holds the highest winning streak as a Captain in T20 Internationals surpassing Indian Legend MS Dhoni by one extra win.

16th G20 Summit 2021 concludes

Prime Minister Modi had reached Italy to attend the 16th G20 Summit 2021 which was held in Rome. At the conclusion of the summit, the G20 leaders around the world agreed to strengthen the World Health Organisation. The leaders have also assured their commitment to Paris Agreement. PM Modi is now in Glasgow, United Kingdom for COP26 Meeting.