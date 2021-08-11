Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 August 2021

Color-coded system in Delhi to tackle COVID-19

Delhi Government has imposed a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city to control any rise in fresh infections of COVID-19. The color-coded action plan will be based on three parameters and the restrictions under the plan have been classified under Amber, Yellow, Orange, and Red alert.

First case of Marburg Virus in West Africa

West Africa has confirmed the first case of the contagious Marburg virus in Guinea. This virus belongs to the family of the Ebola Virus. As per WHO, the Marburg virus is a highly virulent disease and is able to cause hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality rate of up to 88%.

Mixing Covaxin and Covishield gets a nod from DCGI

The Drugs Controller and General of India have approved the study on mixing the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. A study conducted by ICMR earlier had revealed that the combination of Covishield and Covaxin can give better safety results.

Vinesh Phogat suspended for indiscipline

The Wrestling Federation of India has suspended Vinesh Phogat due to indiscipline during her Tokyo Olympics campaign. The federation issued a notice to Phogat announcing the temporary ban on three charges. She has been given time to reply to the notice until August 16.

Maharashtra announces Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence in IT sector

Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence in the IT sector has been announced by Maharashtra Government. The awards will be conferred upon the firms for their best work in the IT sector. The latest awards have been named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.