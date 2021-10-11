Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 October 2021

Father of Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb passes away at 85

Dr. AQ Khan, known as the father of Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme, passed away due to COVID-19. He had faced criticism in 2004 after his role was proved by the US in nuclear proliferation and as a result was kept under house arrest. Pakistan had detonated its first Nuclear weapon in 1998.

Nobel Prize in Economics 2021 announced

Joshua D. Angrist, David Card, and Guido W. Imbens have been jointly awarded the 2021 Prize in Economic Sciences. The winners of the prestigious prize have given new insights into the labour market and have shown that conclusions about the cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments.

Two long haul freight trains launched

The Indian Railways have launched and operated two long-haul freight trains named Garuda and Trishul for the first time over South Central Railway. The launched trains are twice or multiple times longer than the usual freight trains in the country. The trains will provide an effective solution to the problem of capacity constraints.

Access to a clean environment is a human right

The United Nations Human Rights Council has recognized access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right of any human being. The vote was passed in the UN body with overwhelming support. The latest resolution has the potential to shape the global standards on climate action.

Iraq Elections 2021

The Parliamentary elections in Iraq took place on October 10, 2021, after various challenges. The elections took place with the hope of bringing key reforms to the country. The elections in Iraq which were originally scheduled for 2022 were called in early because of massive anti-government protests in Baghdad.