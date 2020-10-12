Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 October 2020

What is Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to fight air pollution?

The Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) has called for the implementation of measures listed under the “very poor” and “severe” category of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi NCR with effect from 15 October. Know what actions will be imposed in Delhi NCR Region from October 15 here.

Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2020

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2020 was awarded to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson for doing improvements to auction theory and inventing new auction formats that benefitted buyers, sellers and taxpayers across the world. These laureates clarified how auction works.

LTC cash voucher & special festival advance scheme launched for govt employees

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on economic issues on October 12, 2020. In her address, FM announced the launch of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) Cash Voucher scheme and Special Festival Advance Scheme for government employees.

Eight Indian beaches get Blue Flag Certification

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar recently shared on Twitter that 8 Indian beaches have been awarded Blue Flag certification by a jury comprising members from World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

PM Modi launches Rs 100 coin to commemorate Vijaya Raje Scindia's 100th birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi launched a Rs 100 commemorative coin on the 100th birth anniversary of Vijaya Raje Scindia on October 12, 2020. Vijaya Raje Scindia was popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior and was one of the founding members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).