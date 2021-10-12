Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 October 2021

Satellite Internet

Elon Musk, the SpaceX CEO, has informed that the SpaceX satellite internet service Starlink will be rolled out across the US by the end of October 2021. It is a wireless internet that is beamed down from the satellites orbiting the Earth. Satellite Internet works in the same way as satellite TV.

COVAXIN approved for children aged 2-18 years

Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN has been recommended by the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 for children aged between 2-18 years in India. Bharat Biotech had submitted the data from the vaccine’s clinical trials on children aged between 2-18 years to the DCGI in October 2021.

Alexander Schallenberg is the new Chancellor of Austria

Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as the new Chancellor of Austria two days after the former leader Sebastian Kurz resigned because of the corruption allegations. Before taking charge as the Chancellor of Austria, Schallenberg was serving as the Minister of Foreign Affairs under the second term of the Kurz Government.

B Gopal to be awarded Satyajit Ray Award

B Gopal, a renowned Telugu filmmaker, has been chosen for the fourth Satyajit Ray Award. He has been honoured for his contribution to Indian Cinema. Telugu filmmaker has directed 2 Hindi movies and 30 Telugu movies in his decade long career. The previous winners of the Satyajit ray Award include actress Madhabi Mukherjee, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mohan G.

7 New Defence firms from OFB

The Central Government will launch 7 new defence firms out of the Ordnance Factory Board. OFB was dissolved by the government with effect from October 1, 2021. The Board has been split into 7 new Defence firms who will be producing ammunitions, explosives, weapons and equipment among others.