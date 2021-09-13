Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 September 2021

Daniil Medvedev wins Grand Slam Title in US Open

Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam trophy. He defeated World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in the 2021 US Open men’s singles final. With the 25-years-old Medvedev winning the Grand Slam title at US Open, Djokovic lost his opportunity of joining the league of legends who won all four Slams in a single season.

North Korea conducts missile tests

North Korea test-fired a new "long-range cruise missile" amid International sanctions as well as the standoff with the US over its nuclear programme. The pictures that were made available after the missile test show a missile being fired from a launch vehicle and another in horizontal flight. Reportedly, the missiles traveled about 1,500-kilometre flight paths.

Security forces in India to get training modules on Taliban

Reportedly, the Indian border forces and the armed police units have been directed by the central security establishment to prepare and administer a training module on Taliban. These are the forces that are deployed in the counter-terrorism grid. The move will help India in critical security situations.

Bhupendra Patel is the new CM of Gujarat

Bhupendra Patel has been sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat after the resignation submitted by former CM Vijay Rupani. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Bhupendra Patel on taking oath as Gujarat CM. Former CM Vijay Rupani showed his support to Bhupendra Patel and said that "Bhupendra Patel is capable’.

World’s largest plant capturing CO2 in Iceland

The world’s largest plant that can directly suck in Carbon Dioxide from the air has started operating in Iceland. The plant in Iceland will be able to capture up to 4,000 tons of Carbon dioxide per year. It will employ high-tech filters and fans to extract carbon dioxide directly from the air.