Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 July 2020

Singapore enters into recession, GDP falls by 41.2 percent

Singapore has entered into the phase of economic recession after the country's GDP contracted by around 41.2 percent in last 3 months. The extended lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the economy of the nation. The announcement was made by Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore.

India dropped from Chahbahar Rail Project of Iran

Iran has officially dropped India from the Chahbahar Rail Project that involves the construction of railway line between Iran's Chahbahar port to Zahedan, the Afghanistan border. The Iranian government stated that the decisions came following the delay in funding and the start of project from Indian side. Iran will now construct the railway line on its own.

Sachin Pilot removed as Deputy CM of Rajasthan

Rajasthan witnesses a political crisis following the removal of Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state on 14th July. The announcement regarding the removal of Pilot was made by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. Moreover, Pilot has also been removed as the Chief of Rajasthan Congress Committee.

Philippines-China Dispute on South China Sea: Know Everything Here

In a recent move, The Philippines has warned China to comply with the ruling made in the year 2016 that China has no rights over the South China Sea. The move came following China's inceasing dominance in the waters of South China Sea. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration of Netherlands ruled that China has no rights over the South China Sea waters.

China starts campaign to remove websites targeting minors

China's Cyberspace Administration has started a campaign to remove all the websites that target children under 18 years age.